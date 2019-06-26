Disposable Cutlery Market: Wood Based Cutlery to Gain Traction: Global Industry Analysis 2013 - 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 - 2028

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



In this report, The report offers a ten year forecast for the global disposable cutlery market during the period 2018 to 2028. In terms of value, the disposable cutlery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. The study for disposable cutlery discloses market dynamics in seven geographic sections along with a study for current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.







Report Description

The key objective of this market research report is to offer important insights and identify trends related to the global disposable cutlery market. The analyst studies the disposable cutlery market during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The report on disposable cutlery market is intended to empower the reader by giving a clear viewpoint of the current as well as the forecast scenario for the next ten years.



The key figures and numbers given in the global disposable cutlery market report have been considered based on the intake and weighted-average pricing of disposable cutlery on the basis of their product type. Market sizing for the disposable cutlery has been evaluated in the context of different regions. All the segmentation provided in disposable cutlery market report has been considered after suitable secondary research and revalidation of the data. We also used a top-down approach for estimating the market size for disposable cutlery by each country. Market shares of disposable cutlery manufacturers have been estimated based on the data related to the revenue provided by key manufacturers. The disposable cutlery market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.



To ensure trustworthiness of the data provided about the disposable cutlery market, several number of primary and secondary interviews were conducted during the passage of research to check for validity. Few of our secondary sources for valuation of the disposable cutlery market included World Bank, Factiva, Packaging Digest and Hoover's, as well as the manufacturing company's annual reports & publications.



The executive summary of the disposable cutlery market report is intended to provide a clear and condense understanding of the current and forecast scenario of the global disposable cutlery market, along with its key drivers and opportunities. A detailed summary of the global foodservice disposable packaging market has been provided to offer parent market overview for disposable cutlery. Furthermore, the report provides a thorough understanding for key regulations related to single-use plastic disposable cutlery which helps the reader to understand which regions/countries have better opportunities for growth in demand for disposable cutlery.



Porter's Analysis for the global disposable cutlery market will help the reader to get a detailed idea about the competitive scenario in the market. PESTLE Analysis has been done to recognize the numerous factors that impact the disposable cutlery market. The same has been provided for the U.S., China, Germany, India, and Russia disposable cutlery markets.



The global disposable cutlery market has been considered in a comprehensive way, which includes segmentation by product type, fabrication process, end use, and sales channel.



The segments given for the global disposable cutlery market have been considered in terms of Basis Point Share to comprehend the relative offerings of each segment. This comprehensive level of information is essential for identifying several key trends in the disposable cutlery market. Another important feature of the disposable cutlery market report is the analysis of important segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is important for assessing the scope of opportunity that a disposable cutlery manufacturer can look forward to achieve as well as to recognise potential assets from a delivery viewpoint of the disposable cutlery market.



To comprehend the key growth segments, the analyst developed the disposable cutlery market attractiveness index. Market attractiveness analysis provided for the disposable cutlery market is a qualitative demonstration of the market data.



In the last section of the report for disposable cutlery, a competitive dashboard section of the companies is provided to relate the current manufacturing scenario and their impact on the global disposable cutlery market. However, it is mainly designed to offer clients a comparative valuation of key providers related to a disposable cutlery market segment. Report audiences are able to gain segment-related manufacturer insights to find and evaluate crucial competitors in the global disposable cutlery market.



Key players which have been profiled in the report on the disposable cutlery market include– Huhtamäki Oyj, Pactiv LLC, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Dart Container Corporation, Biopac UK Ltd, Novolex Holdings, Inc., Genpak, LLC, D&W Fine Pack LLC, Vegware Ltd, Gold Plast SpA, Hotpack Group, DOpla S.p.A., Anchor Packaging Inc., Fast Plast A/S, and I.L.P.A. S.p.A. Group.



Manufacturers of disposable cutlery are nowadays targeting consumers which are preferring on-the-go food. Key manufacturers of disposable cutlery are focused on single-person households who are mostly preferring on the go food items. All these factors are expected to create positive opportunities for disposable cutlery during the forecast period 2018 – 2028.



Key Segments Covered in the Global Disposable Cutlery Market



By Product Type

Spoon



Plastic



Polyethylene



Polystyrene



Poly lactic Acid



Polypropylene



Others (Polyethylene Terephthalate, etc.)



Wood



Fork



Plastic



Polyethylene (PE)



Polystyrene (PS)



Poly lactic Acid (PLA)



Polypropylene



Others (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), etc.)



Wood



Knife



Plastic



Polyethylene (PE)



Polystyrene (PS)



Poly lactic Acid (PLA)



Polypropylene



Others (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), etc.)



Wood



By Fabrication Process

Thermoforming



Die Cutting



Injection Molding



By End Use

Food Service Outlets



Hotels



Restaurants



Quick Service Restaurants



Institutional Food Services



Cinemas



Catering



Schools & Offices



Hospitals



Household Use



By Sales Channel

Manufacturers (Direct Sales)



Distributors



E-retail



Retailers



Hypermarkets



Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Specialty Stores



Discount Stores & Warehouse



Geographical Segmentation of the Disposable Cutlery Market



North America



U.S.



Canada



Latin America



Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America



Western Europe



Germany



Italy



France



Spain



U.K.



BENELUX



Nordic



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe



Russia



Poland



Rest of Eastern Europe



APEJ



China



India



ASEAN



Australia & New Zealand



Rest of APEJ



MEA



GCC Countries



Northern Africa



South Africa



Turkey



Israel



Rest of MEA



Japan



