Disposable Endoscope Market to grow by USD 1.52 billion between 2022 and 2027, Rise in early detection of gastrointestinal diseases to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The disposable endoscope market is to grow by USD 1.52 billion from 2023 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment. The rising early detection of gastrointestinal diseases is the key factor driving the growth. The widespread adoption of disposable endoscopes in gastrointestinal procedures is positively driven by factors such as the rising demand for minimally invasive techniques, the reduction in nosocomial infections, and the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, including colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

The increasing regulatory approvals from health authorities around the world is a major trend. The increase in medical waste is a major challenge to the growth.

Disposable Endoscope Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.52 billion

The disposable endoscope market analysis includes end-users (hospitals and clinics), applications (bronchoscopy, urologic endoscopy, GI endoscopy, ent endoscopy, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The growth of the hospitals segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hospitals, as healthcare establishments, receive a large number of patients daily. Therefore, they possess advanced facilities and integrated operating rooms to meet the increasing requirements of both physicians and patients. Equipped with sophisticated infrastructure, hospitals can effectively diagnose and monitor the treatment of various diseases and conditions.

The disposable endoscope market covers the following areas:

Disposable endoscopes: Major Applications

Disposable endoscopes, a type of endoscopy device and medical device, find applications in minimally invasive surgery, utilizing flexible endoscopes for diagnostic imaging in procedures like gastrointestinal endoscopy and laparoscopic procedures. These single-use endoscopes play a role in healthcare technology, aiding in surgical instruments and infection control as medical disposables. They are used in various endoscopic procedures and visualization systems, contributing to the trends of disposable endoscopes and endoscope innovation. The disposable endoscope market caters to the demand for sterile endoscopy, with a focus on endoscope manufacturing and disposable camera endoscopes. This medical imaging tool is also utilized in interventional endoscopy and ambulatory surgery.

