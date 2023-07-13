Disposable Endoscope Market to grow by USD 1,523.59 million from 2022 to 2027| Ambu AS, Boston Scientific Corp., Coloplast Corp., and more to emerge as key players -Technavio.

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The disposable endoscope market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,523.59 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 15.9% according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Acteon Group Ltd., Ambu AS, Boston Scientific Corp., Coloplast Corp., Endoso Life, Flexicare Group Ltd., Hill Rom Holdings Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Parburch Medical Developments Ltd., STERIS Plc, SunMed, TE Connectivity Ltd., The Cooper Companies Inc., and Timesco Healthcare Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Disposable Endoscope Market

Disposable Endoscope Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Acteon Group Ltd., Ambu AS, Boston Scientific Corp., Coloplast Corp., Endoso Life, Flexicare Group Ltd., Hill Rom Holdings Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Parburch Medical Developments Ltd., STERIS Plc, SunMed, TE Connectivity Ltd., The Cooper Companies Inc., and Timesco Healthcare Ltd., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (Hospitals and Clinics), Application (Bronchoscopy, Urologic endoscopy, GI endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, and Others), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

Disposable endoscope market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Key Disposable Endoscope Market Driver - The major factor notably driving the growth of the global disposable endoscope market is the rise in the prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases. Due to the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases worldwide, the market for disposable endoscopes is growing rapidly. The growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, increasing nosocomial infections, and the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases are the major factor driving the increasing adoption of disposable endoscopes in gastrointestinal procedures. Globally, gastrointestinal diseases such as colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) are becoming increasingly common. Furthermore, the upsurge in the prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases and an expansion in approvals for new types of disposable endoscopes are the significant factors driving the market growth. For instance, GLOBOCAN, a global cancer observatory, reported that the incidence of stomach cancer was 1,089,103 in 2020. By 2040, this figure is expected to rise to 1,810,870 worldwide. Thus, the increase in the prevalence of stomach cancer is expected to drive sales of disposable endoscopes for early cancer diagnosis. Hence, the rise in the prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Disposable Endoscope Market Trends - The increasing regulatory approvals from health authorities around the world are an emerging trend driving market growth.

Major Disposable Endoscope Market Challenge - The increase in medical waste is a significant challenge that hinders market growth.

The disposable endoscope market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Disposable Endoscope Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the disposable endoscope market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the disposable endoscope market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the disposable endoscope market across North America, Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of disposable endoscope market vendors

Disposable Endoscope Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,523.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acteon Group Ltd., Ambu AS, Boston Scientific Corp., Coloplast Corp., Endoso Life, Flexicare Group Ltd., Hill Rom Holdings Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Parburch Medical Developments Ltd., STERIS Plc, SunMed, TE Connectivity Ltd., The Cooper Companies Inc., and Timesco Healthcare Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

