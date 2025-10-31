Disposable Endoscopes Market worth $2.67 billion by 2030 with 22.9% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Disposable Endoscopes Market , valued at US$0.84 billion in 2024, stood at US$0.95 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 22.9% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$2.67 billion by the end of the period. The disposable endoscopes market is expanding due to increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, a rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as neurological and respiratory disorders, and technological advancements that improve image quality and maneuverability. Additionally, the growing geriatric population and better reimbursement policies further encourage adoption. However, market growth is limited by high device costs, the risk of cross-contamination despite reprocessing, and the availability of alternative diagnostic techniques.

By type, the disposable endoscopes market is segmented into urology endoscopes, bronchoscopes, cystoscopes, laryngoscopes, GI endoscopes, arthroscopes, and other disposable endoscopes. Among these, the urology endoscopes segment held the largest market share in 2024, due to the rising prevalence of chronic kidney and ureteral diseases, along with increasing incidences of prostate disorders. Urology endoscopes, including ureteroscopes, nephroscopes, resectoscopes, and urethroscopes, are widely used for diagnosing and treating these conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of 2023, more than 1 in 7 U.S. adults—about 35.5 million people—are estimated to have chronic kidney disease (CKD). Additionally, the American Cancer Society projects around 313,780 new cases and 35,770 deaths from prostate cancer in 2025. The increasing procedural volume, combined with infection control benefits and the ease of use of disposable urology endoscopes, drives their dominant market share.

By end user, the disposable endoscopes market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and other end users such as diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office-based endoscopy service providers. Among these, the hospital segment held the largest market share in 2024 due to the high volume of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures performed within hospital settings. Hospitals serve as primary centers for advanced and complex endoscopic interventions across specialties like gastroenterology, urology, and pulmonology. The availability of skilled healthcare professionals, advanced infrastructure, and robust infection control protocols supports the adoption of disposable endoscopes to reduce cross-contamination risks. Additionally, hospitals increasingly prefer single-use endoscopes to avoid the costs and operational challenges of cleaning and reprocessing reusable scopes. The growing patient influx, rising chronic disease burden, and increased awareness of infection prevention further reinforce hospitals' dominant role in driving disposable endoscope use globally.

By geography, the disposable endoscopes market is divided into five main regional segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America held the largest share of the global disposable endoscopes market. The region's growth is driven by the high prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and rising procedural volumes across various specialties. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population aged 65 and older increased by 3.1% from 2023 to 2024, boosting demand for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that over 35.5 million U.S. adults have chronic kidney disease, while the American Cancer Society projects 2,041,910 new cancer cases in 2025, including 313,780 prostate cancer cases. Additionally, more than one million cystoscopy procedures are performed annually in the U.S. The presence of major companies like Ambu A/S and Boston Scientific, along with FDA initiatives promoting infection prevention through single-use endoscopes, further reinforces North America's market leadership.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market include Olympus Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), HOYA Corporation (Japan), Ambu A/s (Denmark), Karl Storz SE & Co. KG (Germany), Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. (China), Scivita Medical (China), and Innovex Medical Co., Ltd. (China).

Ambu A/S (Denmark):

Ambu A/S is a leading player in the global disposable endoscopes market due to its strong product lineup, ongoing innovation, and strategic regulatory progress. The company offers a broad range of single-use endoscopes for pulmonary, gastrointestinal, urology, and ENT applications, meeting diverse clinical needs across multiple specialties. Ambu's consistent focus on organic growth, including new product launches and regulatory approvals, has reinforced its market leadership. For example, in June 2025, the company received expanded FDA 510(k) clearance for the Ambu® aScope™ 5 Cysto HD, boosting its position in the urology segment. With significant operational strength and a commercial presence across North America and Europe, Ambu has built a solid customer base and strong brand recognition in key healthcare markets. Its dedication to infection control, clinical efficiency, and performance-driven design continues to make it a preferred partner for hospitals and healthcare providers moving toward single-use endoscopes.

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation is a leading player in the global disposable endoscopes market thanks to its extensive international presence, advanced technology, and diverse product range. The company offers high-performance single-use endoscopes for urology and gastroenterology, meeting the rising clinical demand for infection control, cost savings, and better patient outcomes. By utilizing its widespread distribution network and strong relationships with healthcare providers worldwide, Boston Scientific guarantees broad access and uptake of its disposable endoscopic solutions. Continued investments in innovation, research, and product development allow the company to deliver superior imaging, maneuverability, and reliability, meeting the changing needs of physicians. Additionally, its solid regulatory expertise and focus on expanding its portfolio bolster its competitive edge in both mature and emerging markets. Through its dedication to quality, innovation, and a global footprint, Boston Scientific maintains a leading position in driving the shift toward single-use endoscopes.

