Disposable Gloves Market in US to grow by USD 1.01 billion from 2023-2028, Rising number of surgical procedures to drive growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The disposable gloves market in US size is expected to grow by USD 1.01 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented based on Application (Medical and Non-medical), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Material (Synthetic and Natural rubber). This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report
AMMEX Corp., Ansell Ltd., Broner Inc., Bunzl Plc, Cardinal Health Inc., Cole Parmer, Dynarex Corp., HARPS Holdings Berhad, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, MRK healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Owens and Minor Inc., Primus Gloves Pvt. Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Superior Glove Works Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., UG Healthcare Corp. Ltd., WellCare International Inc., Supermax Corp. Berhad, Top Glove Corp. Bhd
AMMEX Corp: The company offers disposable gloves such as nitrile, latex, and vinyl gloves.
Disposable Gloves Market In US: Segmentation Analysis
The medical segment is significant during the forecast period. Medical disposable gloves are single-use hand protection gloves used during examinations, surgeries, and chemotherapy. They are used to prevent cross-contamination infection risks between caregivers and patients. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report
Disposable Gloves Market In US: Driver & Trend:
Driver
- Rising number of surgical procedures
- Hygiene and safety concerns to prevent hospital-acquired infections
- Widespread availability and affordability of disposable gloves
The hygiene and safety concerns to prevent hospital-acquired infections drives market growth. HAIs occur in hospitals as well as long-term care, home care, and ambulatory care facilities. Furthermore, implementation and adoption of infection-control programs and practices in healthcare settings are recommended to avoid HAIs.
The focus on providing anti-microbial technology is an emerging trend.
