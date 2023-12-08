Disposable Gloves Market in US to grow by USD 1.01 billion from 2023-2028, Rising number of surgical procedures to drive growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The disposable gloves market in US size is expected to grow by USD 1.01 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented based on Application (Medical and Non-medical), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Material (Synthetic and Natural rubber). This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Disposable Gloves Market in US 2024-2028
Company Profile:

AMMEX Corp., Ansell Ltd., Broner Inc., Bunzl Plc, Cardinal Health Inc., Cole Parmer, Dynarex Corp., HARPS Holdings Berhad, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, MRK healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Owens and Minor Inc., Primus Gloves Pvt. Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Superior Glove Works Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., UG Healthcare Corp. Ltd., WellCare International Inc., Supermax Corp. Berhad, Top Glove Corp. Bhd

AMMEX Corp: The company offers disposable gloves such as nitrile, latex, and vinyl gloves.

Disposable Gloves Market In US: Segmentation Analysis

The medical segment is significant during the forecast period. Medical disposable gloves are single-use hand protection gloves used during examinations, surgeries, and chemotherapy. They are used to prevent cross-contamination infection risks between caregivers and patients. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Disposable Gloves Market In US: Driver & Trend:

Driver

  • Rising number of surgical procedures
  • Hygiene and safety concerns to prevent hospital-acquired infections
  • Widespread availability and affordability of disposable gloves

The hygiene and safety concerns to prevent hospital-acquired infections drives market growth. HAIs occur in hospitals as well as long-term care, home care, and ambulatory care facilities. Furthermore, implementation and adoption of infection-control programs and practices in healthcare settings are recommended to avoid HAIs.

The focus on providing anti-microbial technology is an emerging trend. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample report to gain access to this information.

What are the key data covered in this disposable gloves market in US report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the disposable gloves market in US between 2023 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the disposable gloves market in US size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the disposable gloves market across US
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of disposable gloves market in US vendors.

