Disposable Gloves Market Report 2022: Lucrative Opportunities Arise in Developing Nations

The report offers strategic insights into the overall disposable gloves market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2020 to 2030. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on type of material, glove type, and different geographies.

The global disposable gloves market is segmented by material type into latex, vinyl, nitrile, and others (polyethylene, neoprene). The global disposable gloves market is also segmented by glove type as powdered and non-powdered disposable gloves.



Market size and forecast for these regional and country-level markets are presented in this study for the period 2020-2030. Market growth rates for the forecast period 2022-2030 are also included in this report, considering 2021 as the base year.



Traditional gloves are made from natural rubber (Latex) that is the most widely used material. Thus latex occupies the largest share in disposable gloves market. Latex gloves are being conventionally used due to easy availability, good elasticity and cheap. Nitrile and Vinyl gloves are the next fast-growing markets.

Nitrile gloves are generally recommended for use in ICU and emergency units, and also used in pharmacy labs when dealing with harsh chemicals. These glove types are more soft, durable and strong. With advent of technology, vinyl gloves have improved in terms of strength, comfort and tactile sensitivity. It is most preferred in clinical work, as it is latex free and cost effective. Polyethylene gloves are also considered to be a fast-growing segment.



In powdered disposable gloves, powder act as lubricant making it easier to wear. However powder earlier used caused reaction and where found to be toxic. Corn starch was used, as it contains non-irritating ingredients. Powdered form causes inflammation and corn starch may also have side effects. FDA has put a ban on powdered gloves for medical use, and the U.K. and Germany also don't their use. Thus new standard non powdered gloves are available in market that are increasingly being used. Non powdered gloves are being adopted widely and dominates the disposable market and is anticipated to grow in the forecast period.



In 2021, North America dominates the global disposable gloves market. The growth drivers for North America market are technological advancement, increased demand for disposable gloves in healthcare, food processing and personal care, and the need to prevent and control nosocomial infections.

At present, Europe is next followed-up market after North America. But developing countries showing rapid growth in healthcare structure, improving infrastructure, health reforms and regulation by government and increase in disposable income, would outgrow European market in years to come. Thus emerging economies show potential growth in forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing disposable gloves market with increasing awareness of health and maintenance of hygiene, stringent regulation in terms of health safety and hygiene and overall increasing investment in healthcare.



This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.



The current report comprises of quantitative market estimations for each micro market for every geographical region and qualitative market analysis such as micro and macro environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, porters five force model, top winning strategies, top investment markets, emerging trends and technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions and recommendations and other key market insights.



Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Disposable Gloves market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Disposable Gloves market?

Which is the largest regional market for Disposable Gloves market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Disposable Gloves market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Disposable Gloves market worldwide?

