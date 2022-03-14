Disposable Gloves Market Size Worth $12.53Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 12.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Disposable Gloves Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Natural Rubber, Nitrile, Neoprene, Polyethylene, and Others); Type (Powdered and Powder Free); Application (Examination and Surgical); End User ( Hospital and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Healthcare, and Others End Users )", the global disposable gloves market was valued at $ 5.63 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach $12.53 Bn by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2021–2028.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 5,636.00 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 12,538.66 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 173 No. Tables 109 No. of Charts & Figures 77 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Material, Type, Application, End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Disposable Gloves Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

The global players have implemented various inorganic developments that led to dynamic improvements in the market. Several companies are implementing organic strategies such as products launch and expansions. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were partnerships and collaborations. These growth strategies have aided the market players in expanding their businesses and enhancing their geographical presence. Additionally, growth strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships help the companies strengthen their customer base and increase the product portfolio.

In September 2020, SempermedUSA introduces gripstrong poly general purpose disposable gloves. GripStrong Poly powder-free gloves offer a spacious, loose fit and are recommended for non-invasive, short-term tasks. They are manufactured with high density polyethylene and meet FDA requirements for food handling.

In May-2020, The company is planning to expand its capacity for production of disposable nitrile gloves in order to fulfill increasing demand from consumers. Build up area of current factory is expected to increase to 110,000 sq. ft. and five additional double former lines will be installed for production. In next 3 years company is expected to raise production of disposable nitrile gloves up to 5 billion pieces by year 2023.

Disposable Gloves Market: Segmental Overview

Based on the material, the disposable gloves market is segmented into natural rubber, nitrile, neoprene, polyethylene, and others; The nitrile segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Nitrile gloves are made from synthetic rubber latex, which is derived from Acrylonitrile Butadiene Copolymer (NBR). The nitrile gloves are accepted as a substitute for the natural latex rubber as it duplicates the properties for natural rubber and prevents allergies. The nitrile gloves are comfortable to wear, which is the most significant advantage over natural gloves. It prevents type IV allergy and is suitable for people who have excessive sweating.

Nitrile gloves also provide little tolerance to the dust of other gloves. These gloves are resistant to friction, wear, and tear compared to other gloves offer excellent strength and chemical protection. The nitrile gloves are suitable for instrument management, medical explorations, and contact with cytostatic products. These gloves are also widely used in the chemical and food industry. Thus, the market by the nitrile gloves segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Disposable Gloves Market: Key Insights – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Healthcare-associated infections are the most frequent and adverse event in health-care delivery worldwide. Millions of patients get affected by healthcare-associated infections worldwide every year, which can increase the mortality rate and financial losses for healthcare systems. According to the World Health Organization, in every 100 hospitalized patients, 7 in developed and 10 in developing countries will acquire at least one healthcare-associated infection. At any given time, the prevalence of healthcare-associated infections in developed countries varies between 3.5% and 12%. Similarly, according to estimates by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, ~4544,100 episodes of healthcare-associated infection affect 4131,000 patients per year in Europe.

A recent European multicentre study reports that 51% of the infected patients are admitted to intensive care unit, in which ~30% of patients in ICUs are affected by at least one episode of healthcare-associated infection. The longer patients live in ICU, the more likely they become to get an infection. The median rate of infection in high-risk adult patients, on average, is 17.0 episodes per 1000 patient days. The use of invasive devices, such as central lines, urinary catheters, and ventilators is linked to the high frequency of infection.

Hospital-associated infections are one of the major causes of morbidity among patients. According to the study, 'Nosocomial Pneumonia', about 90% of hospital-acquired pneumonia is caused to the patients who are mechanically ventilated.

