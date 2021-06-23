Disposable Hospital Gowns Market Size Worth $5.61 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global disposable hoßspital gowns market size is expected to reach USD 5.61 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing prevalence of Surgical Site Infections (SSIs), rising number of surgeries performed coupled with growing incidence of chronic disorders and impact of COVID-19 are the key factors driving the market. The increasing prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) is a major factor expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings:

In terms of usability, the average-type segment held the largest revenue share in 2020

The segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

The surgical product segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. However, the non-surgical product segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

The high-risk disposable hospital gowns segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to increased cases of HAIs

North America is expected to lead the global market over the forecast period

Read 90 page market research report, "Disposable Hospital Gowns Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Risk Type (High, Moderate), By Usability (Low-type, Average-type Disposable Gowns), By Product (Non-surgical, Surgical), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", By Grand View Research.

According to the data published by health.gov (U.S. dept. of Health and Services) in 2020, about 1 in 25 inpatients have a hospital-related infection, at any given time. Such incidents are projected to augment demand for disposable gowns as they aid in the prevention of the spread of infections and diseases. Furthermore, the rise in hospital admissions due to the global COVID-19 pandemic will drive the product demand. In addition, major players operating in the market are launching new products and extending their production capacities to overcome the rising demand for disposable hospital gowns.

For instance, in April 2021, Precision Textiles launched EcoGuard material. The eco-friendly fabric is manufactured in the United States and is designed for use in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), especially disposable medical isolation gowns. In September 2020, the Department of Defense, on behalf of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), signed an agreement with 9 American companies for the delivery of 73 million COVID-19 disposable isolation gowns at USD 335M. Therefore, such instances are anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable hospital gowns market on the basis of usability, product, risk type, and region:

Disposable Hospital Gowns Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Low-type



Average-type



Premium-type

Disposable Hospital Gowns Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028 )

Surgical



Non-surgical



Patient

Disposable Hospital Gowns Risk Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028 )

Low



Moderate



High

Disposable Hospital Gowns Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Disposable Hospital Gowns Market

Cardinal Health



3M



Angelica



Standard Textile Co., Inc.



Medline Industries, Inc.



Petoskey Plastics



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



Bellcross Industries Private Ltd.



Priontex



Sara Health Care

Cochlear Implant Market – The global cochlear implant market size is expected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Mesotherapy Market – The global mesotherapy market size is expected to reach USD 1.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2021 to 2028.

