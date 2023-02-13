Disposable Hospital Supplies Global Market Report 2023

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the disposable hospital supplies market are Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Incorporated, Domtar Corporation, 3M, Stryker Corp, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Steris Corp, and Getinge AB.

The global disposable hospital supplies market will grow from $27.97 billion in 2022 to $29.7 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The disposable hospital supplies market is expected to grow to $36.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

The disposable hospital supplies market consists of sales of procedure kits and trays, conventional syringes and needles, facemasks, prefilled syringes, isolation gowns, and medical gloves that are used in denal hospitals.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Disposable hospital supplies are the medical apparatus that are intended for one-time use only. These products are essential components in hospitals as these devices save time and reduce health associated costs.

North America was the largest region in the disposable hospital supplies market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the disposable hospital supplies market.

The regions covered in the disposable hospital supplies market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of disposable hospital supplies are gloves, drapes, gowns, needles, syringes, procedure kits and trays, bandages, and masks.The drapes are to cover or adorn with or as if with folds of cloth.

The products used are diagnostic supplies, dialysis consumables, radiology consumables, infusion products, incubation and ventilation supplies, hypodermic products, sterilization consumables, non-woven medical supplies, wound care consumables, and others. The various end-users are hospitals, clinics/physician offices, assisted living centres, nursing homes, ambulatory surgery centres, and research institutes.

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the globe is projected to surge the demand for disposable hospital supplies.The rapid surge in coronavirus cases is generating huge demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other disposable supplies to protect healthcare workers from infections in their daily operations.

According to the World Health Organization report published on the 3rd July 2020, there were 10,719,946 COVID-19 confirmed cases including 323,412 deaths globally. Therefore, the rise in the number of cases across the globe and the growing need for healthcare workers to be protected against the spread of the virus are anticipated to boost the demand for the disposable hospital supplies market over the forecast period.

The government agencies are extending support to PPE manufacturers and suppliers to ensure the smooth flow of medical supplies.For instance, UNICEF launched a joint tender in April for PPE supplies during 2020 on behalf of several UN organizations.

The government initiatives to help medical supplies manufacturers and suppliers are likely to play a vital role in aiding the manufacture of essential medical supplies, which in turn, is predicted to shape the disposable hospital supplies market in the forthcoming years.

Rising environmental concerns associated with the improper disposal of non-reusable hospital supplies are expected to limit the growth of the disposable hospital supplies market.In healthcare facilities, disposable gloves and gowns are widely used to maintain a sterile environment and reduce the risk of spreading infections during the pandemic.

Improper disposal of supplies including gloves, gowns, masks, and other personal protective equipment used during the monitoring and treatment of COVID-affected patients poses a high risk of virus spread.Environmental regulatory bodies are imposing stringent rules for the proper and managed disposal of hospital wastes.

For instance, in the USA, contaminated gloves are disposed of in orange-lidded containers or orange bags based on the law guidance laid by the Royal College of Nursing.

The increase in production capacities by various players dealing in the disposable hospital supplies market amid coronavirus outbreaks is a leading trend shaping the growth of the industry. For instance, on 15th May 2020, Honeywell announced plans to build a new production line in Scotland, UK with the capacity of producing 4.5 million FFP3 and FFP2 disposable face masks every month. These masks are likely to assist the UK government's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Thus, the expansion of production capacities to meet the increased demand for disposable medical supplies is projected to generate higher revenues for the market during 2020.

In April 2020, Eclipse Automation Inc. announced a collaboration with Harmontronics Automation of Suzhou, China to manufacture, distribute and sell the Harmontronics fully automated N95 Vertical Flat-Fold Respirator Mask production line system across North America. Harmontronics Automation is a factory automation solution provider for small and precise product manufacturing.

The countries covered in the disposable hospital supplies market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The disposable hospital supplies market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides disposable hospital supplies market statistics, including disposable hospital supplies industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a disposable hospital supplies market share, detailed disposable hospital supplies market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the disposable hospital supplies industry. This disposable hospital supplies market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

