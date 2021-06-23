Disposable Icepacks Market in North America to grow by USD 79.76 million|17000+ Technavio Reports

The report on the disposable icepacks market in North America provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for packaged food and beverages and the demand for disposable icepacks in treating sports injuries.

The disposable icepacks market in North America analysis includes the product, application, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the demand for disposable icepacks in treating sports injuries as one of the prime reasons driving the disposable icepacks market in North America's growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The disposable icepacks market in North America covers the following areas:

Disposable Icepacks Market In North America Sizing

Disposable Icepacks Market In North America Forecast

Disposable Icepacks Market In North America Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. Accurate Manufacturing Inc.

Arctic Ice LLC

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cold Chain Technologies LLC

Cryopak

GF Health Products Inc.

Global National Australia Pty Ltd.

Ice Pack Store

King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Dry-ice-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Gel-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Medical and healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Accurate Manufacturing Inc.

Arctic Ice LLC

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cold Chain Technologies LLC

Cryopak

GF Health Products Inc.

Global National Australia Pty Ltd.

Ice Pack Store

King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

