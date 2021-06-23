Disposable Icepacks Market in North America to grow by USD 79.76 million|17000+ Technavio Reports
Jun 23, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The disposable icepacks market in North America is poised to grow by USD 79.76 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The report on the disposable icepacks market in North America provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for packaged food and beverages and the demand for disposable icepacks in treating sports injuries.
The disposable icepacks market in North America analysis includes the product, application, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the demand for disposable icepacks in treating sports injuries as one of the prime reasons driving the disposable icepacks market in North America's growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The disposable icepacks market in North America covers the following areas:
Disposable Icepacks Market In North America Sizing
Disposable Icepacks Market In North America Forecast
Disposable Icepacks Market In North America Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Accurate Manufacturing Inc.
- Arctic Ice LLC
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Cold Chain Technologies LLC
- Cryopak
- GF Health Products Inc.
- Global National Australia Pty Ltd.
- Ice Pack Store
- King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Dry-ice-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Gel-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medical and healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mexico - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
