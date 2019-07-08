Disposable Incontinence Products Market to Cross $15 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The disposable incontinence products market share is set to rise from USD 9.5 billion in 2018 to USD 15 billion by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights Inc. report. Increase in the number of people suffering from incontinence will result in high demand and adoption rate of disposable incontinence products. As per the National Health Service (NHS), around three to six million people in the U.K. suffer from some or other form of urinary incontinence. Also, around 1.4 percent of the general population aged above 40 suffer from fecal incontinence. Hence, a growing number of incontinence patients will act as a major disposable incontinence products market growth impact rendering factor.

Disposable Incontinence Products Market size is growing at 7% CAGR to exceed USD 15 billion by 2025, according to a new research study published by Global Market Insights Inc.

Recent technological advancements and new product developments will spur the market growth in the near future. Introduction of several new products and new product formats will help in addressing unmet needs and demands of patients. Moreover, new product developments in traditional product types, such as guards, underwear and undergarment pads, will dominate the male incontinence products market. Development of new incontinence products to address fecal as well as urinary incontinence will enhance the industry growth over the forecast period.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/739

However, the presence of several reusable incontinence products in the market will impede industry growth. These kinds of products offer several benefits such as washability, reusability and comfort. Hence, availability of the reusable products will hamper the growth of the disposable incontinence products market growth in the future.

Protective incontinence garments will witness 7.1% CAGR during the projected period. Increasing application of these products in the treatment of conditions including urinary incontinence and loss of control of urine will drive demand for protective incontinence garments. Furthermore, growing geriatric population base, product development and increasing application over other products will boost the demand and adoption rate of protective incontinence garments during the forecast timeframe.

Based on application, the disposable incontinence products market has been segmented into urine incontinence, fecal incontinence and dual incontinence. The application of disposable incontinence products in the treatment of urine incontinence was valued at around USD 5.4 billion in the year 2018 and will witness significant growth during the analysis period. The growth is attributed to the growing incidence of urine incontinence problems. Increasing prevalence of neurological conditions such as stroke, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease are responsible for urine incontinence that will significantly drive the segment growth over the coming years.

Browse key industry insights spread across 800 pages with 1,520 market data tables and 14 figures and charts from the report, "Disposable Incontinence Products Market Size By Product (Protective Incontinence Garments {Disposable Adult Diaper, Disposable Protective Underwear, Cloth Adult Diaper, Disposable Pads and Liners [Male Guards, Bladder Control Pads, Incontinence Liners (Belted and Beltless Under Garments, Disposable Under Pads)]}, Urine Bag {Leg Urine Bag, Bedside Urine Bag}, Urinary Catheter {Indwelling (Foley) Catheter, Intermittent Catheter, External Catheter}), By Application, By Incontinence Type, By Disease, By Material, By Gender, By Age, By Distribution Channel, By End-use, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025," in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/disposable-incontinence-products-market

The stress incontinence market will grow at 6.9 percent over the upcoming years. Factors responsible for the rising incidence of stress incontinence are pregnancy, menopause, hysterectomy and other surgical procedures along with age and obesity that are expected to drive stress incontinence market growth lucratively over the forecast period.

Disposable incontinence products in feminine health held majority market share and were valued at USD 2.8 billion in the year 2018 and the segment is expected to witness significant growth in the foreseeable future. Increasing adoption of urinary incontinence products including liners, pads and disposable garments among the female population will provide growth opportunities for disposable incontinence products in feminine health over the projected timeframe.

The superabsorbents disposable incontinence products market is estimated to show significant growth at 6.3 percent over the forecast period. Currently, manufacturers have made tremendous progress in making absorbents that will accommodate several ranges of products with different symptoms and sizes. Products vary by total volume and absorption speed, offering odor protection, maximum breathability, comfort, varying waist heights and multiple sizes of leg openings. Hence, various advancements in product will enhance the industry growth. Several new products launched in the market offering maximum absorbency will boost the business growth in the near future.

Use of disposable incontinence products in females will hold maximum market share and was valued at USD 6.9 billion in the year 2018. As per the recent study, a majority of females suffer from urinary incontinence as compared to males. In the U.S., around 75 percent of the total incontinence patient population is female. Hence, growing incontinence problems among the female population will augment the disposable incontinence products market growth in the near future.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/739

Use of disposable incontinence products in the age group 40 to 59 years held maximum market share and was valued at USD 3.9 billion in the year 2018. Rise in incontinence prevalence due to aging, menopause and other feminine health disorders will enhance business growth.

Hospitals accounted for over 30 percent disposable incontinence products market share in 2018, estimated to grow at a significant rate over the foreseeable future. Increasing customer preference due to developing infrastructure and availability of a wide range of healthcare services in hospitals will witness lucrative growth over the foreseeable future.

The U.S. disposable incontinence products market held USD 2.3 billion in the year 2018. Growing awareness towards personalized care and hygiene, technological advancements in the material used for disposable incontinence products and a robust distribution channel for these products will drive industry growth over the coming years.

Prominent industry players in the disposable incontinence products market include Attends Healthcare Products Inc., B.Braun, C.R. Bard, Cardinal Health, Coloplast, DSG International, Fu Burg Industrial, HARTMANN, Kimberly Clark, Medline Industries Inc., Nippon Paper Crecia, Ontex, Prevail, Procter & Gamble, TENA, Tranquility, UniCharm and Vlesi. The industry participants use strategies such as enhancing their manufacturing footprint, acquisition, new product launch and geographical expansion for improving their market position and competing with existing players to incur maximum sales and revenue.

Browse Related Report:

1. Stroke Management Market Size By Type (Ischemic, Hemorrhagic, Transient Ischemic Attack [TIA]), By Diagnostics (Magnetic Resonance Imaging [MRI], Computed Tomography Scan [CT Scan], Electrocardiography, Carotid Ultrasound, Cerebral Angiography), By Therapeutic Devices (Stent Retriever, Surgical Clipping, Embolic Coils, Flow Diverters, Aspiration Catheters), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Netherlands, Japan, China, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE), Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/stroke-management-market

2. In-vitro Fertilization Services Market Size By Procedure (In-vitro Fertilization, Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection), By Age Group (Below 34, 35-39, 40-42, 43 and Above), By End-use (Hospitals, Fertility Centers, Surgical Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, Greece, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Israel, Egypt), Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/in-vitro-fertilization-services-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Related Images

disposable-incontinence-products.png

Disposable Incontinence Products Market size to exceed $15 billion by 2025

Disposable Incontinence Products Market size is growing at 7% CAGR to exceed USD 15 billion by 2025, according to a new research study published by Global Market Insights Inc.

Related Links

Disposable Incontinence Products Market

Hemophilia Treatment Market

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gminsights.com

