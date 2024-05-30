Disposable Medical Supplies Market size is set to grow by USD 604.17 billion from 2024-2028, Growing need for disposable medical suppliers boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global disposable medical supplies market size is estimated to grow by USD 604.17 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2024-2028

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Gloves

1.2 Drapes and gowns

1.3 Masks

1.4 Others End-user 2.1 Hospitals and clinics

2.2 Ambulatory surgery center

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Gloves- The disposable medical supplies market, particularly the gloves segment, is experiencing significant growth due to heightened hygiene and safety concerns in healthcare. HAIs, which can occur in various care settings, pose a significant risk to patients and healthcare professionals. To prevent HAIs, infection-control programs and PPE usage, including gloves, are crucial. The affordability and ease of use of disposable medical gloves make them a popular choice for medical examinations and surgical procedures, further fueling market growth.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Disposable Medical Supplies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.3% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 604.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and China Key companies profiled 3M Co., Ambu AS, Ansell Ltd., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GPC Medical Ltd., ICU Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Device Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., and Semperit AG Holding

Market Driver

The disposable medical supplies market is witnessing significant advancements, with vendors investing in technology to enhance product quality and expand offerings. Braun SE's Stimuplex Ultra 360 needle offers improved ultrasound visibility, while Cardinal Health Inc.'s SmartGown ensures comfort and adheres to safety standards. Ansell Ltd.'s focus on advanced surgical gloves using SENSOPRENE Technology underscores the industry's commitment to delivering high-performance, durable, and comfortable solutions. These innovations are driving demand in the disposable medical supplies market.

The Disposable Medical Supplies market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing need for hygienic and single-use medical equipment. Markets for home health care and hospitals are driving demand for these supplies. Latex gloves, catheters, and syringes are common disposable medical supplies in use. Technologies like prefilled syringes and autoinjectors are trending, offering convenience and safety.

Markets in Asia-Pacific and Europe are major contributors to the global disposable medical supplies market. Catheter technologies, such as surgical and urinary catheters, are also seeing advancements, with newer materials and designs improving patient care. Clinical trials and regulatory approvals are essential for new disposable medical supplies entering the market.

Market Challenges

The disposable medical supplies market has witnessed substantial growth due to the need to reduce infection transmission. However, the disposal of these supplies poses environmental concerns. Non-biodegradable materials like nitrile, vinyl, and neoprene used in gloves and syringes pollute landfills or incinerators. Improper disposal also presents risks such as sharp injuries, toxic substance pollution, and radiation. These factors may restrain market growth during the forecast period.

The Disposable Medical Supplies market faces several challenges. Home healthcare and hospitals require a consistent supply of disposable items such as syringes, catheters, and gloves. However, ensuring timely delivery and maintaining quality are significant hurdles. The need for advanced technology and regulatory compliance adds to the complexity.

Additionally, the cost of production and distribution, as well as the increasing demand for eco-friendly alternatives, pose challenges. Markets like Asia-Pacific and Europe present opportunities due to their large populations and growing healthcare sectors. Proactively addressing these challenges through innovation and strategic partnerships can help businesses thrive in this market.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Research Analysis

The Disposable Medical Supplies Market encompasses a wide range of products used in acute-care hospitals and home healthcare settings. These supplies include syringes, gloves, and catheters, which are essential for infection prevention in the geriatric patient population. Sanitation practices are crucial in maintaining the effectiveness of these supplies, as they help reduce healthcare expenditure by minimizing the need for repeated use.

Preventive measures, such as the use of nonwoven materials and HPX Resin, contribute to the durability and sterility of disposable medical supplies. Polymers like Lexan from GE Plastics are also utilized in the production of these supplies due to their strength and resistance to chemicals. Diagnostic tests further underscore the importance of disposable medical supplies in ensuring accurate and safe healthcare delivery.

Market Research Overview

The Disposable Medical Supplies Market encompasses a wide range of products used once and then discarded to prevent contamination and ensure patient safety. These supplies include syringes, catheters, bandages, gloves, and many more. The global market for disposable medical supplies is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing aging population, rising healthcare expenditures, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The market is segmented based on product type, application, and end-user.

The demand for disposable medical supplies is high in hospitals and clinics, as they ensure infection control and maintain a sterile environment. Additionally, the market is driven by the increasing preference for single-use medical devices due to their convenience and ease of use. Overall, the disposable medical supplies market is a critical segment in the healthcare industry, providing essential products that contribute to improved patient outcomes and enhanced safety.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Gloves



Drapes And Gowns



Masks



Others

End-user

Hospitals And Clinics



Ambulatory Surgery Center



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio