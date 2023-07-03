Disposable Medical Supplies Market to grow by USD 38.36 billion from 2022 to 2027|Growing need for disposable medical suppliers is one of the key drivers- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The disposable medical supplies market size is forecast to increase by USD 38.36 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing need for disposable medical suppliers, the increasing number of people diagnosed with diabetes and infectious diseases, and the increasing number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3M Co., Ambu AS, Ansell Ltd., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, ICU Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Nipro Corp., Semperit AG Holding, Smith and Nephew plc, Smiths Group Plc, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Group, and Zhejiang Guangdong Medical Device Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Disposable Medical Supplies Market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by end-user (Hospital and clinics, Ambulatory surgery centers, and Others), type (Gloves, Drapes and gowns, Masks, and Others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW))

The market share growth by the hospitals and clinics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Clinics and hospitals are the primary stakeholders of healthcare facilities and provide both surgical and non-surgical healthcare services. Thus, the demand for disposable medical supplies such as gloves, face masks, drapes, bed sheets, syringes, and surgical instruments is high. In developing countries, the growth in the number of hospitals and clinics and the rise in government initiatives to develop medical infrastructure have increased the demand for medical testing for diseases. This leads to an increasing number of check-ups being conducted in hospitals, which is expected to further contribute to the global disposable medical supplies market growth during the forecast period. The number of emergency room (ER) visits in hospitals is rising, which is expected to further increase the demand for disposable medical supplies.

Disposable Medical Supplies Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing need for disposable medical suppliers is notably driving the disposable medical supplies market growth. End-users desire disposable medical supplies such as disposable anesthesia face masks rather than reusable devices. The spread of infections is prevented by the use of disposable medicinal products. The risk of transmission of infectious disease is lower for single-use medical disposables as compared to reusable medical supplies. In comparison with reusable devices, disposable devices are cost-effective and efficient. Owing to the growing focus on preserving hygiene and ensuring the safety of healthcare staff and patients, the use of disposable medical supplies such as gloves and masks in healthcare facilities has increased. However, the demand for disposable hospital supplies such as syringes, needles, masks, drapes, and gowns is driven by the increasing focus of hospitals on meeting regulatory standards. Therefore this leads to the global disposable medical supplies market expanding.

Major Trend

The rising demand for distribution through online channels and retailers is the emerging trend shaping the market. Manufacturers are majorly emphasizing direct channels, merchants, and internet channels for the distribution of different disposable medical supplies. The expanding marketing and promotional activities online are providing hospitals with easy access to products. By using online branding and marketing strategies, manufacturing companies can save their distribution costs. However, from e-commerce sites, hospitals can purchase disposable medical goods. The ease of buying drives up the sales of disposable medical supplies in hospitals through online channels. Products from these channels are unlikely defective and can be obtained quickly during emergency situations. Therefore, during the forecast period, these factors are expected to propel the growth of the global disposable medical supplies market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Environmental concerns associated with the improper disposal of disposable medical supplies are challenging the disposable medical supplies market growth. Over the years, to reduce the transmission of infections during medical and surgical procedures, the use of disposable medical supplies by healthcare providers has grown significantly. Hospitals frequently use disposable medical supplies such as IV tubing, needles, syringes, surgical drapes, surgical kits, and trays. As a result of the diagnostic and therapeutic processes carried out in hospitals lead to the generation of wastes, which might be radioactive, dangerous, or contagious. For example, nitrile, vinyl, polyurethane, and neoprene are synthetic materials used to make medical gloves and natural rubber. Moreover, these gloves cannot be recycled, and their disposal in landfills or incinerators can pollute the environment. Thus, the negative impact of improper disposal of disposable medical supplies on the environment can restrain the growth of the global disposable medical supplies market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Disposable Medical Supplies Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the disposable medical supplies market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the disposable medical supplies market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the disposable medical supplies market across North America, Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of disposable medical supplies market vendors

Disposable Medical Supplies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 38.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Ambu AS, Ansell Ltd., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, ICU Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Nipro Corp., Semperit AG Holding, Smith and Nephew plc, Smiths Group Plc, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Group, and Zhejiang Guangdong Medical Device Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

