Disposable Medical Supplies Market to Grow by USD 604.17 Billion (2023-2028), Driven by AI Impact on Market Trends and Key Segment Insights - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global disposable medical supplies market size is estimated to grow by USD 604.17 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2024-2028

Type 1.1 Gloves

1.2 Drapes and gowns

1.3 Masks

1.4 Others End-user 2.1 Hospitals and clinics

2.2 Ambulatory surgery center

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The disposable medical supplies market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the gloves segment. Key drivers include increasing hygiene and safety concerns to prevent Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs), an expanding number of surgeries, and the widespread availability and affordability of disposable medical gloves. HAIs pose a significant threat in various healthcare settings, including hospitals, long-term care, home care, and ambulatory care, due to factors like rising morbidities and mortality rates, drug-resistant bacteria transmission, prolonged hospital stays, disease outbreaks, and poor infection-control practices. According to the CDC, approximately 1 in 31 patients in the US are susceptible to HAIs daily. To prevent HAIs, infection-control programs and practices, as well as PPE usage, including gloves, are crucial. Furthermore, disposable medical gloves' convenience, ease of use, and affordability make them essential for medical examinations and surgical procedures to prevent cross-contamination between caregivers and patients. These factors contribute to the gloves segment's growth, which is expected to fuel the expansion of the global disposable medical supplies market throughout the forecast period.

Analyst Review

Disposable medical supplies play a crucial role in healthcare settings, ensuring the prevention of cross-contamination and reducing the risk of surgical-site infections. These supplies include items such as bandages, gloves, drapes and gowns, masks, needles and syringes, and sterilization pouches. Physicians and surgeons rely on disposable medical devices during surgical procedures to maintain a sterile environment and protect both patients and practitioners. Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers heavily utilize disposable medical supplies to prevent the spread of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs) among patients, particularly in acute-care hospitals and among the geriatric population with chronic diseases. The World Health Organization the importance of using disposable medical devices to prevent HAIs and ensure safe and effective healthcare delivery. New devices, such as PPE bundles, are continuously being developed to improve patient safety and reduce the risk of infections. Immunizing pharmacists and general practitioners also use disposable medical supplies, such as syringes and needles, to administer vaccines and medications. Overall, the use of disposable medical supplies is essential in maintaining a clean and safe healthcare environment and preventing the spread of infections.

Market Overview

The Disposable Medical Supplies market encompasses a wide range of products used once during medical procedures and then discarded. These supplies include, but are not limited to, surgical-site dressings, bandages, drapes, syringes, suction catheters, and diagnostic supplies. The use of disposable medical supplies is crucial in preventing cross-contamination and surgical-site infections. Physicians, surgeons, practitioners, and healthcare workers rely on these supplies to maintain hygiene and ensure patient safety. Key areas of focus in the Disposable Medical Supplies market include cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, ophthalmology, gynecology, urology, orthopedics, and more. The market caters to various healthcare facilities such as hospitals, assisted living centers, nursing homes, ambulatory surgery centers, and clinics. Preventive measures like sanitation practices and hygiene awareness are essential in minimizing nosocomial infections. The market also offers sterilization consumables, including autoclaves, sterilization pouches, and chemical indicators, to ensure the sterility of reusable medical devices. The Disposable Medical Supplies market includes various types of medical disposables, such as plastics, rubber, paper and paperboard, metals, and glass. New developments in medical technology and materials science have led to the creation of biodegradable polymers, antimicrobial coatings, and sterilization monitoring portfolios. The market segments include disposable medical gloves, surgical gowns, feeding tubes, catheters, wound care products, dialysis consumables, radiology consumables, infusion products, hypodermic products, and sterilization consumables. The geriatric patient population, chronic diseases like diabetes, and increasing life expectancies are driving factors in the growth of this market. The disposable medical supplies market also includes PPE bundles, masks, needles and syringes, and various types of diagnostic tests. The nonwoven material segment dominates the market due to its versatility and cost-effectiveness. The plastic resin segment, which includes polymers like polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), is also a significant contributor to the market's growth. The World Health Organization the importance of preventing healthcare-associated infections and has set guidelines for the proper use and disposal of disposable medical supplies. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for disposable medical supplies in various healthcare settings and the continuous innovation in medical technology.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio