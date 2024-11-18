Disposable Medical Supplies Market to Grow by USD 604.17 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Rising Demand, with AI Redefining Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global disposable medical supplies market size is estimated to grow by USD 604.17 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. Growing need for disposable medical suppliers is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advances to enhance product quality. However, environmental concerns associated with improper disposal of disposable medical supplies poses a challenge.Key market players include 3M Co., Ambu AS, Ansell Ltd., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GPC Medical Ltd., ICU Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Device Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., and Semperit AG Holding.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Gloves, Drapes and gowns, Masks, and Others), End-user (Hospitals and clinics, Ambulatory surgery center, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled 3M Co., Ambu AS, Ansell Ltd., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GPC Medical Ltd., ICU Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Device Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., and Semperit AG Holding

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Disposable Medical Supplies market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing preference for single-use medical devices over reusable ones, especially in light of cross-contamination and surgical-site infection concerns. Physicians and surgeons in various specialties, including Cardiovascular, Cerebrovascular, Ophthalmology, Gynecology, Urology, and Orthopedics, rely heavily on disposable medical supplies such as gloves, bandages, drapes, syringes, suction catheters, and diagnostic supplies. Hospitals, Assisted Living Centers, Nursing Homes, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Clinics are major consumers of these products. The rise in chronic diseases like Diabetes and an aging geriatric population with increasing life expectancies and fertility rates necessitates a greater focus on infection prevention and hygiene awareness. New devices and innovations in materials science, such as biodegradable polymers and antimicrobial coatings, are gaining popularity. Sterilization consumables, including autoclaves, sterilization pouches, and chemical indicators, are essential in maintaining the highest standards of sanitation practices. The Plastic Resin segment, including Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), dominates the market due to their versatility and cost-effectiveness. The Sterilization Monitoring portfolio, including diagnostic tests and nonwoven material segment, is also a growing trend, with sterilization wraps, wound management products, drug delivery products, dialysis disposables, incontinence products, respiratory supplies, and non-woven disposables being key areas of focus. Preventive measures against Hospital-acquired infections, Nosocomial infections, and Healthcare-Associated Infections are crucial. PPE bundles, including masks, gloves, and gowns, are essential in protecting healthcare workers and patients from infection. Waste management, recycling, and the use of sustainable materials are also becoming increasingly important considerations in the Disposable Medical Supplies market.

Vendors in the disposable medical supplies market are concentrating on creating superior quality disposable products for various medical and surgical procedures. Advanced technologies enable the enhancement of disposable medical supplies, broadening the range of offerings. Innovative technologies are utilized to boost performance, durability, comfort, and ease of use. For example, Braun SE introduced the Stimuplex Ultra 360, a cutting-edge echogenic stimulating needle for nerve blocks, which offers enhanced visibility during ultrasound procedures. Companies are also investing heavily in research and development to improve product quality through diverse technologies.

Market Challenges

The Disposable Medical Supplies market is growing due to the increasing demand for single-use medical devices. Reusable medical devices pose challenges such as cross-contamination and surgical-site infections. Medical disposables like disposable medical gloves, bandages, drapes, syringes, and suction catheters are essential in healthcare settings. Infection prevention is a top priority, with a focus on reducing Hospital-acquired infections, especially in acute-care hospitals. Physicians, surgeons, practitioners, and healthcare workers use various disposable medical supplies during surgical procedures. Diagnostic supplies, dialysis consumables, radiology consumables, infusion products, hypodermic products, and sterilization consumables are also in high demand. The market includes various segments like plastics, sterilization consumables, nonwoven medical supplies, and wound care consumables. Sterilization methods include autoclaves, sterilization pouches, and chemical indicators. New devices, such as biodegradable polymers and antimicrobial coatings, are being developed to address infection concerns. Key players include companies in the plastic resin segment, such as those producing polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The market also includes sterilization monitoring portfolios, diagnostic tests, and nonwoven material segments. Challenges include managing waste and recycling, as well as addressing nosocomial infections in hospitals, assisted living centers, nursing homes, and ambulatory surgery centers. Preventive measures like hygiene awareness, sanitation practices, and PPE bundles are crucial. The market caters to various medical specialties, including cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, ophthalmology, gynecology, urology, and orthopedics. The geriatric patient population, chronic diseases like diabetes, and life expectancies and fertility rates influence market trends. The World Health Organization emphasizes the importance of reducing Healthcare-Associated Infections. Key players include companies producing disposable masks, disposable eye gear, hand sanitizers, and other disposable medical supplies. The market also includes immunizing pharmacists, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and PPE bundles for general practitioners. The market is driven by advances in medical technology and materials science, with a focus on developing new, innovative disposable medical supplies to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

Disposable medical supplies have become essential in healthcare settings to prevent infection transmission during medical procedures. These supplies include intravenous tubing, needles, syringes, surgical drapes, surgical kits, and trays. However, the use of these supplies results in hospital waste generation. This waste may contain infectious or hazardous materials, posing environmental concerns. Examples include radioactive, dangerous, or contagious waste. Proper disposal of these supplies is crucial to minimize potential harm to the environment and healthcare workers.

Segment Overview

This disposable medical supplies market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Gloves

1.2 Drapes and gowns

1.3 Masks

1.4 Others End-user 2.1 Hospitals and clinics

2.2 Ambulatory surgery center

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Gloves- The disposable medical supplies market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the gloves segment. Key drivers include increasing hygiene and safety concerns to prevent Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs), an expanding number of surgeries, and the widespread availability and affordability of disposable medical gloves. HAIs pose a significant threat in various healthcare settings, including hospitals, long-term care, home care, and ambulatory care, due to factors like rising morbidities and mortality rates, drug-resistant bacteria transmission, prolonged hospital stays, disease outbreaks, and poor infection-control practices. According to the CDC, approximately 1 in 31 patients in the US are susceptible to HAIs daily. To prevent HAIs, infection-control programs and practices, as well as PPE usage, including gloves, are crucial. Furthermore, disposable medical gloves' convenience, ease of use, and affordability make them essential for medical examinations and surgical procedures to prevent cross-contamination between caregivers and patients. These factors contribute to the gloves segment's growth, which is expected to fuel the expansion of the global disposable medical supplies market throughout the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Disposable medical supplies play a crucial role in healthcare settings, ensuring the prevention of cross-contamination and reducing the risk of surgical-site infections. These supplies include items such as bandages, gloves, drapes and gowns, masks, needles and syringes, and sterilization pouches. Physicians and surgeons rely on disposable medical devices during surgical procedures to maintain a sterile environment and protect both patients and practitioners. Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers heavily utilize disposable medical supplies to prevent the spread of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs) among patients, particularly in acute-care hospitals and among the geriatric population with chronic diseases. The World Health Organization emphasizes the importance of using disposable medical devices to prevent HAIs and ensure safe and effective healthcare delivery. New devices, such as PPE bundles, are continuously being developed to improve patient safety and reduce the risk of infections. Immunizing pharmacists and general practitioners also use disposable medical supplies, such as syringes and needles, to administer vaccines and medications. Overall, the use of disposable medical supplies is essential in maintaining a clean and safe healthcare environment and preventing the spread of infections.

Market Research Overview

The Disposable Medical Supplies market encompasses a wide range of products used once during medical procedures and then discarded. These supplies include, but are not limited to, surgical-site dressings, bandages, drapes, syringes, suction catheters, and diagnostic supplies. The use of disposable medical supplies is crucial in preventing cross-contamination and surgical-site infections. Physicians, surgeons, practitioners, and healthcare workers rely on these supplies to maintain hygiene and ensure patient safety. Key areas of focus in the Disposable Medical Supplies market include cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, ophthalmology, gynecology, urology, orthopedics, and more. The market caters to various healthcare facilities such as hospitals, assisted living centers, nursing homes, ambulatory surgery centers, and clinics. Preventive measures like sanitation practices and hygiene awareness are essential in minimizing nosocomial infections. The market also offers sterilization consumables, including autoclaves, sterilization pouches, and chemical indicators, to ensure the sterility of reusable medical devices. The Disposable Medical Supplies market includes various types of medical disposables, such as plastics, rubber, paper and paperboard, metals, and glass. New developments in medical technology and materials science have led to the creation of biodegradable polymers, antimicrobial coatings, and sterilization monitoring portfolios. The market segments include disposable medical gloves, surgical gowns, feeding tubes, catheters, wound care products, dialysis consumables, radiology consumables, infusion products, hypodermic products, and sterilization consumables. The geriatric patient population, chronic diseases like diabetes, and increasing life expectancies are driving factors in the growth of this market. The disposable medical supplies market also includes PPE bundles, masks, needles and syringes, and various types of diagnostic tests. The nonwoven material segment dominates the market due to its versatility and cost-effectiveness. The plastic resin segment, which includes polymers like polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), is also a significant contributor to the market's growth. The World Health Organization emphasizes the importance of preventing healthcare-associated infections and has set guidelines for the proper use and disposal of disposable medical supplies. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for disposable medical supplies in various healthcare settings and the continuous innovation in medical technology.

