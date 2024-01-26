Disposable Medical Supplies Market: USD 604.17 Billion Growth Forecasted at a CAGR of 17.3% between 2024 to 2028 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Disposable Medical Supplies market is set for substantial expansion, forecasting a robust USD 604.17 billion growth at an impressive CAGR of 17.3% between 2023 and 2028. This growth is primarily attributed to the surge in hospital visits, driven by the escalating prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPDs). The market is witnessing an increased demand for disposable medical supplies. Emergency visits and surgical procedures are the key drivers fostering market growth. The necessity of disposable items such as syringes, needles, and oxygen masks for patient monitoring and treatment during hospitalization further contributes to the market's growth. For a better understanding of market dynamics and trends, download a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2024-2028

Regulatory Challenges and Market Segmentation

Hospitals are adopting preventive measures during medical procedures, such as using disposable items. This is to comply with regulatory standards set by agencies like the FDA and OSHA, driving the growth of the global market for disposable medical supplies.

The Disposable Medical Supplies Market is segmented into product types and end-users.

Type: Gloves, Drapes, and Gowns.

End-users: Hospitals and Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Regional Analysis: North America is projected to contribute 39% to the global market growth during the forecast period.

"The gloves segment is forecasted to significantly drive market growth. Rising concerns about hygiene and safety, coupled with the increasing number of surgeries, contribute to the market share growth of disposable medical gloves." - Technavio Explore the market contribution of different segments by downloading the free PDF sample report

Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2024-2028 : Competitive Analysis

Some of the leading companies, including 3M Co., Ambu AS, Ansell Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, and others are implementing various strategies such as strategic alliances and product launches to strengthen their market presence. The report provides a detailed analysis of 15 market companies, offering insights into their market positioning and competitive strategies. For a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and detailed company analyses, buy the report now.

This study identifies Technological advances to enhance product quality as one of the prime reasons driving the disposable medical supplies market growth during the next few years.

