Disposable Medical Supplies Market: USD 604.17 Billion Growth Forecasted at a CAGR of 17.3% between 2024 to 2028 - Technavio

Technavio

26 Jan, 2024, 05:20 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Disposable Medical Supplies market is set for substantial expansion, forecasting a robust USD 604.17 billion growth at an impressive CAGR of 17.3% between 2023 and 2028. This growth is primarily attributed to the surge in hospital visits, driven by the escalating prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPDs). The market is witnessing an increased demand for disposable medical supplies. Emergency visits and surgical procedures are the key drivers fostering market growth. The necessity of disposable items such as syringes, needles, and oxygen masks for patient monitoring and treatment during hospitalization further contributes to the market's growth. For a better understanding of market dynamics and trends, download a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2024-2028
Regulatory Challenges and Market Segmentation
Hospitals are adopting preventive measures during medical procedures, such as using disposable items. This is to comply with regulatory standards set by agencies like the FDA and OSHA, driving the growth of the global market for disposable medical supplies.
The Disposable Medical Supplies Market is segmented into product types and end-users.

  • Type: Gloves, Drapes, and Gowns.
  • End-users: Hospitals and Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers
  • Regional Analysis: North America is projected to contribute 39% to the global market growth during the forecast period.

"The gloves segment is forecasted to significantly drive market growth. Rising concerns about hygiene and safety, coupled with the increasing number of surgeries, contribute to the market share growth of disposable medical gloves." - Technavio Explore the market contribution of different segments by downloading the free PDF sample report

Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2024-2028 : Competitive Analysis

Some of the leading companies, including 3M Co., Ambu AS, Ansell Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, and others are implementing various strategies such as strategic alliances and product launches to strengthen their market presence. The report provides a detailed analysis of 15 market companies, offering insights into their market positioning and competitive strategies. For a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and detailed company analyses, buy the report now.

Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2024-2028 : Segmentation

Disposable Medical Supplies Market is segmented as below:

  • Type 
    • Gloves
    • Drapes And Gowns
    • Masks
    • Others
  • End-user 
    • Hospitals And Clinics
    • Ambulatory Surgery Center
    • Others
  • Geography 
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia
    • Rest Of World (ROW)

Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2024-2028 : Scope

  • Disposable Medical Supplies Market size
  • Disposable Medical Supplies Market trends
  • Disposable Medical Supplies Market industry analysis

This study identifies Technological advances to enhance product quality as one of the prime reasons driving the disposable medical supplies market growth during the next few years.

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.