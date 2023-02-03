Disposable respirator market size to increase by USD 878.57 million: Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co and Alpha Pro Tech among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio report provides the key offerings of 15+ vendors of the disposable respirator market. For instance, one of the key vendors 3M Co, offers disposable respirators such as Health Care Particulate Respirators, Medical Respirators, and Particulate Respirators. Similarly, another vendor, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd offers disposable respirators such as PFL Face Masks with No Magic Arch, AlphaAir Face Masks, and AlphaGuard Face Masks. To know about all major vendor offerings -Download a PDF Sample Report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Disposable Respirator Market 2023-2027

The Disposable Respirator Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.67% and register an incremental growth of USD 878.57 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Regional analysis

By region, the global disposable respirator market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World. North America will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rise in manufacturing activities to meet the increasing demand from consumers in the US is driving the growth of the regional market. To know more, buy the report!

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the demand from the manufacturing industry, stringent and comprehensive safety regulations, and vendors boosting production capacity. However, the increase in the adoption of advanced respiratory equipment is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

By type , the market is segmented into N-series, P-series, and R-series . The N-series segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

, the market is segmented into . The segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2021.

What are the key data covered in this disposable respirator market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the disposable respirator market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the disposable respirator market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the disposable respirator market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World

, , , and Rest of World A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of disposable respirator market vendors

Disposable Respirator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 878.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., AERO PRO Co. Ltd., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Alpha Solway Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Avantor Inc., Bunzl Plc, Cardinal Health Inc., Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Gateway Safety Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Kowa Co. Ltd., Makrite, Moldex Metric Inc., Prestige Ameritech, Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Shanghai Gangkai Purification Products Co. Ltd., The Gerson Co., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

1.1 Market overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global disposable respirator market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global disposable respirator market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 N-series - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on N-series - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on N-series - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on N-series - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on N-series - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 P-series - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on P-series - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on P-series - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on P-series - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on P-series - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 R-series - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on R-series - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on R-series - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on R-series - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on R-series - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 120: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 121: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 122: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 123: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Alpha Solway Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Alpha Solway Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Alpha Solway Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Alpha Solway Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Ansell Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Ansell Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Ansell Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Ansell Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Ansell Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Ansell Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Avantor Inc.

Exhibit 136: Avantor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Avantor Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Avantor Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Avantor Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Bunzl Plc

Exhibit 140: Bunzl Plc - Overview



Exhibit 141: Bunzl Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Bunzl Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Bunzl Plc - Segment focus

12.9 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 144: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 149: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 150: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.11 Gateway Safety Inc.

Exhibit 153: Gateway Safety Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Gateway Safety Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Gateway Safety Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 156: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Kimberly Clark Corp.

Exhibit 161: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Kowa Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Kowa Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Kowa Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Kowa Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Makrite

Exhibit 169: Makrite - Overview



Exhibit 170: Makrite - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Makrite - Key offerings

12.16 The Gerson Co.

Exhibit 172: The Gerson Co. - Overview



Exhibit 173: The Gerson Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: The Gerson Co. - Key offerings

12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 175: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 178: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

