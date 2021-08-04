Disposable Respiratory Masks Market 2021-2025 | Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Technavio
Aug 04, 2021, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The disposable respiratory masks market is poised to show a decremental growth of USD 6.70 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about (19)% during the forecast period.
The disposable respiratory masks market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies the increasing number of surgical cases as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The disposable respiratory masks market is segmented by Product (Facemasks and LMA) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The increase in the production of respiratory masks will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The disposable respiratory masks market covers the following areas:
Disposable Respiratory Masks Market Sizing
Disposable Respiratory Masks Market Forecast
Disposable Respiratory Masks Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Ambu AS
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Hafele GmbH and Co. KG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Moldex-Metric Inc.
- ResMed Inc.
- SHIGEMATSU WORKS Co. Ltd.
- Teleflex Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Global N95 Respirators Market - Global N95 respirators market is segmented by type (respirators without exhalation valve and respirators with exhalation valve) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
Global Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market - Global anesthesia laryngeal masks market is segmented by product (single-use laryngeal masks and reusable laryngeal masks) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Facemasks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- LMA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
SOURCE Technavio
