Disposable Slippers Market to Grow by USD 107.86 Mn from 2021 to 2025 | Appearus Products Corp. and Bob Barker Co. Inc. Among Key Market Contributors | Technavio

The disposable slippers market size is set to grow by USD 107.86 million from 2021 to 2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the disposable slippers market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The disposable slippers market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Factors such as the adoption of multiple marketing and promotional strategies by key competitors, expanding tourism and hospitality industry, and the emergence of online platforms for the sale of spa- and hotel-disposable products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Disposable Slippers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Closed-toe
- Open-toe
- Flip-flop
- End-user
- Hotels
- Spa Centers
- Hospitals
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Material
- Terry Cloth
- Waffle Material
- Non-woven
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Disposable Slippers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the disposable slippers market include Appearus Products Corp., Bob Barker Co. Inc., Boca Terry, Cellucap Manufacturing, Dispowear Sterite Co., Huini USA Beauty LLC, LSL HEALTHCARE Inc., Star Linen USA, Stitch India Clothing Co. Pvt. Ltd., and Universal Textiles UK Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Disposable Slippers Market size
- Disposable Slippers Market trends
- Disposable Slippers Market industry analysis
The adoption of multiple marketing and promotional strategies by key competitors is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the prominence of counterfeit products in the market may threaten the growth of the market.
Disposable Slippers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist disposable slippers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the disposable slippers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the disposable slippers market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of disposable slippers market vendors
|
Disposable Slippers Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.48%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 107.86 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.46
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, China, UK, Japan, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Appearus Products Corp., Bob Barker Co. Inc., Boca Terry, Cellucap Manufacturing, Dispowear Sterite Co., Huini USA Beauty LLC, LSL HEALTHCARE Inc., Star Linen USA, Stitch India Clothing Co. Pvt. Ltd., and Universal Textiles UK Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
