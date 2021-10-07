Disposable Slippers Market to Grow by USD 107.86 Mn from 2021 to 2025 | Appearus Products Corp. and Bob Barker Co. Inc. Among Key Market Contributors | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report

The disposable slippers market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Factors such as the adoption of multiple marketing and promotional strategies by key competitors, expanding tourism and hospitality industry, and the emergence of online platforms for the sale of spa- and hotel-disposable products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Disposable Slippers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Closed-toe



Open-toe



Flip-flop

End-user

Hotels



Spa Centers



Hospitals



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Material

Terry Cloth



Waffle Material



Non-woven



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

Disposable Slippers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the disposable slippers market include Appearus Products Corp., Bob Barker Co. Inc., Boca Terry, Cellucap Manufacturing, Dispowear Sterite Co., Huini USA Beauty LLC, LSL HEALTHCARE Inc., Star Linen USA, Stitch India Clothing Co. Pvt. Ltd., and Universal Textiles UK Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

The adoption of multiple marketing and promotional strategies by key competitors is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the prominence of counterfeit products in the market may threaten the growth of the market.

Disposable Slippers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist disposable slippers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the disposable slippers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the disposable slippers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of disposable slippers market vendors

Disposable Slippers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.48% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 107.86 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.46 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Appearus Products Corp., Bob Barker Co. Inc., Boca Terry, Cellucap Manufacturing, Dispowear Sterite Co., Huini USA Beauty LLC, LSL HEALTHCARE Inc., Star Linen USA, Stitch India Clothing Co. Pvt. Ltd., and Universal Textiles UK Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

