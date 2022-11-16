Disposable Urinary Drainage Bag Market to record USD 331.29 Mn; Healthcare Equipment Market identified as parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Disposable Urinary Drainage Bag Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 331.29 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global disposable urinary drainage bag market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases. Technavio calculates the global healthcare equipment market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of various diagnostic equipment and devices used across the therapy areas. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download a Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Disposable Urinary Drainage Bag Market 2022-2026

Disposable Urinary Drainage Bag Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The disposable urinary drainage bag market report covers the following areas:

Disposable Urinary Drainage Bag Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global disposable urinary drainage bag market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous large and medium-sized manufacturers. Most of the manufacturers having global presence have extensive sales and distribution networks globally as they rely on business strategies like acquisition, and mergers to increase their footprint, whereas most small manufacturers of disposable urinary drainage bags are concentrated in regional markets. The manufacturers compete their offerings based on different parameters such as price, quality, brand identity, and distribution. Established vendors have strong financial resources and technical expertise and focus on enhancing and customizing their products for end-users through product innovation. The combined impact of these factors is expected to increase the demand for the global disposable urinary drainage bag market.

Amsino International Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Flexicare Group Ltd., G.SURGIWEAR LTD., Jolfamar, KIEFEL GmbH, McKesson Medical Surgical, Medline Industries LP, Poly Medicure Ltd., Romsons Medsource, Teleflex Inc., The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Urocare Products Inc., UROMED Kurt Drews KG, and Wujiang Evergreen EX IM Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Disposable Urinary Drainage Bag Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global disposable urinary drainage bag market is segmented as below:

End-user

Hospitals



Clinics



Others

Hospitals are the major end-users in the market. The segment is driven by the growing numbers of surgical operations performed along with the increase in end-stage renal disease (ESRD) cases. In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19, also resulted in an increase in hospital admissions, particularly among elderly patients. Older patients generally require disposable urinary drainage bags when they are admitted to the hospital in order to reduce the patients' frequent movement. Furthermore, the rising number of urological surgery is also driving the segment growth as post-urological surgery, patient's continuous monitoring and care is required.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

43% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The rising incidence of targeted diseases, such as bladder obstruction, Urinary incontinence, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), urinary retention, and bladder cancer is mainly driving the regional market.

Disposable Urinary Drainage Bag Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist disposable urinary drainage bag market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the disposable urinary drainage bag market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the disposable urinary drainage bag market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of disposable urinary drainage bag market vendors

Disposable Urinary Drainage Bag Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 331.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amsino International Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Flexicare Group Ltd., G.SURGIWEAR LTD., Jolfamar, KIEFEL GmbH, McKesson Medical Surgical, Medline Industries LP, Poly Medicure Ltd., Romsons Medsource, Teleflex Inc., The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Urocare Products Inc., UROMED Kurt Drews KG, and Wujiang Evergreen EX IM Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 98: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 99: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 100: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

