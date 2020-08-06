DisposeRx Community Outreach Program Now Active in All 50 States and District of Columbia; 11 Partners Added in July

SANFORD, N.C., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community Outreach program for DisposeRx, Inc., is now available in all 50 states with the addition of Essex CHIPS (Community Health Initiatives & Programs for Students) in Essex, Vermont—a non-profit organization that delivers substance abuse prevention campaigns and promotes healthy living.

Essex CHIPS joins 10 other new non-profit partners that signed on in July to work with DisposeRx—the market-leader in at-home drug disposal solutions.

"In October 2018, as part of the federal SUPPORT (Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment for Patients and Communities) Act, we increased our commitment to local communities by pledging to donate enough DisposeRx packets to dispose of 10 million opioid pills," said DisposeRx President William Simpson. "We are so proud that our Community Outreach program has grown exponentially in less than two years and now can be found in all 50 states."

DisposeRx now partners with 277 organizations – including civic groups, churches, foundations, health departments and law enforcement agencies – by donating packets of its simple at-home medication disposal solution and providing education materials on the importance of safe medication management.

In addition to Essex CHIPS, the other new Community Outreach partners are:

About DisposeRx Packets

DisposeRx at-home medication disposal packets are comprised of materials that are FDA-approved for oral medications and provide a simple, convenient and effective solution for the disposal of unused or expired medications. The active ingredient in the medication is chemically and physically sequestered in a polymer gel when water and the DisposeRx powder are added to a prescription vial and shaken. Patients can use the patented product with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids and powders and can then throw away the vial in the household trash.

About DisposeRx, Inc.

DisposeRx, Inc., a North Carolina-based company, is dedicated to decreasing the risks of drug diversion, overdoses, suicides, accidental poisonings and antibiotic resistance by facilitating medication management behavior change and eradicating the misuse of leftover medications. DisposeRx's market-leading, patented drug disposal packets and education programs are currently available at almost 50% of retail pharmacies and through 90% of the wholesale pharmacy and medical distributors across the nation. For more information, visit DisposeRx.com.

SOURCE DisposeRx, Inc.

Related Links

https://disposerx.com/

