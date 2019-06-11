DisposeRx Engages Amendola for Strategic PR, Content, Social Media and Marketing Strategy and Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and health IT public relations and marketing firm, announced today that DisposeRx, Inc., has hired the agency to provide strategic PR and marketing services, including media relations, content creation, marketing materials and social media.

DisposeRx, based in Sanford, NC, is committed to the eradication of leftover medications through its innovative, at-home technology. Through its proprietary blend of FDA-approved materials, DisposeRx provides an eco-friendly, site-of-use solution for the disposal of unused medications, meaning a drug can be safely, quickly and efficiently neutralized and disposed of wherever leftover drugs are kept, including the home medicine cabinet. The ability to bring the solution to the problem of leftover medications is especially important for opioids and other prescription drugs, which can lead to accidental poisonings—especially in children—and to drug diversion, abuse and death.

When water and the DisposeRx powder are added to medications in a pill bottle and shaken, the drugs dissolve and a gel is formed, rendering the medications unavailable and unusable; the contents can then be thrown away in the household trash, reducing diversion, exposure and harm. This is the only site-of-use disposal method that uses a government-approved prescription vial with a child-resistant closure to capture the drugs and is eco-friendly when discarded.

As John Holaday, PhD, chairman, founder and CEO of DisposeRx says: "Because the powder and water are added to the prescription vial itself, as the leftover pills dissolve, they become part of the gel solution." Compared to current suggested disposal guidelines, DisposeRx's packets are met with the highest level of customer satisfaction. DisposeRx is available with opioid prescriptions free-of-charge at leading pharmacies across the United States.

Dr. Holaday says he and DisposeRx leadership decided to work with the Amendola team because of their deep expertise and contacts in healthcare, as well as their understanding of the societal significance of DisposeRx as an extremely important disposal mechanism. "As a nation, we are all extremely concerned about the after-effects of prescriptions that are left in medicine cabinets and can be diverted, contributing to the opioid epidemic and other societal and public health problems," Dr. Holaday said. "Our mission is to educate consumers about the need for proper leftover medication management, and Amendola is our strategic weapon in reaching decision-makers and influencers quickly, as well as helping us accelerate our continued growth. With our efforts and Amendola's support, we can tackle the major issue of eco-friendly, at-home, site-of-use disposal, and shed light on the tragic consequences of drug diversion and the environmental consequences of improperly disposing of leftover medications."

Jodi Amendola, CEO of Amendola, said that the agency is focusing on advancing DisposeRx's important mission to educate stakeholders such as retail pharmacists, health plans, pharmacy benefit managers and healthcare providers about practical, convenient, cost-effective and safe medication disposal. "Increasing the adoption of DisposeRx packets can decrease the potential misuse of leftover drugs, including accidental poisonings, overdoses and death," she said. "Our public relations and marketing programs will directly address the question, 'What do I do with my unused medications to prevent misuse, while also protecting the environment?'"

Amendola is implementing a comprehensive media relations plan that will include aggressive media relations to showcase the results of DisposeRx's innovation, partnerships and social responsibility and community involvement. A multi-pronged communications approach will include press releases and media engagement; bylined thought leadership articles; and speaking engagements and awards to position DisposeRx as subject matter experts and thought leaders. In addition, Amendola will manage multi-media, interactive marketing activities to fuel DisposeRx's adoption and lead generation.

About Amendola

Amendola is an award-winning national public relations, marketing communications, social media and content marketing firm. Named one of the best information technology (IT) PR firms in the nation four times by PRSourceCode, Amendola represents some of the best-known brands and groundbreaking startups in the health care and HIT industries. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros delivers strategic guidance and effective solutions to help organizations boost their reputation and drive market share. For more information about the PR industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow Amendola on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About DisposeRx Packets

DisposeRx packets contain a blend of proprietary solidifying materials that provide an at-home, site-of-use solution for the neutralization and eco-friendly disposal of unused medications. When water and DisposeRx powder are added to drugs in a prescription vial and shaken, the drugs are chemically and physically sequestered in a viscous polymer gel. DisposeRx is made of materials that are FDA approved for oral medications. For more information and to order DisposeRx packets, please visit our website at: https://disposerx.com/

About DisposeRx, Inc.

Located in North Carolina, DisposeRx, Inc. is a drug disposal company with a mission to eradicate the misuse of unused medications through innovative at-home, site-of-use technology. The company is spearheading programs to educate consumers and communities about at-home, site-of-use medication disposal solutions to prevent drug addiction and poisonings, overdoses and deaths. DisposeRx's easy-to-use disposal solution empowers users to secure a healthier home by facilitating the efficient disposal of unwanted medications.

