DisposeRx Medication Disposal Solution Now Included with Government Contract, Furthering Commitment to Veterans and Military

SANFORD, N.C., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DisposeRx, a drug disposal company committed to eradicating the misuse of leftover medications in the home medicine cabinet, today announced that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will offer its drug disposal solution for at-home use by veterans. The product offering through the VA comes via an agreement that DisposeRx reached with Government Marketing and Procurement, LLC (GMP), a contract management firm that holds a Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) 65IIA Medical Equipment & Supplies Contract (#36F79719D0049) to sell products and services to government customers.

As individuals who experience high rates of chronic pain―65% of veterans over a three-month period, and 40% greater in veterans than non-veterans―a significant number of them receive prescriptions for opioids, and many could benefit from a safe, at-home disposal option for leftover medications. Keeping leftover medications in the home can increase the risk of accidental poisonings as well as diversion, which can lead to addiction, overdoses and death.

"DisposeRx is proud to partner with GMP and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to help soldiers and their families to give them access to a simple solution for disposing of their medications after they are no longer needed," said veteran John Holaday, PhD, chairman and CEO of DisposeRx. "Due to high rates of opioid prescriptions, veterans are a patient population that is uniquely vulnerable to misuse of leftover medications. After obtaining our eco-friendly solution, veterans will have an easy-to-use, convenient option for drug disposal, reducing the likelihood of misuse and addiction."

According to the VA, veterans experience fatal accidental overdoses at nearly twice the rate of the general population of adults. About 68,000 veterans had opioid use disorder in 2015, a threefold increase over the prior 12 years, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts. A study published in 2018 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine found that 16.1% (803,888 of 4.99 million) of veterans who obtained outpatient prescriptions from 2010 to 2016 received them for opioid products such as hydrocodone, oxycodone and fentanyl.

In response to the opioid crisis, the VA has taken several steps in recent years to reduce opioid prescriptions and address the factors that contribute to opioid overdose risks. For example, the VA has developed a tool that leverages data from veterans' electronic health records (EHRs) to graphically display opioid prescribing patterns in real time to medical providers. Additionally, the VA's Opioid Safety Initiative has reduced opioid dispensing more than 50% over the last six years, according to the VA.

"We are committed to the veteran population and the military, and we're very happy that we are now offering another tool through the VA and GMP's contract to help combat opioid misuse in this group," Holaday said. "They've served our country, and we're honored to help them in return."

About DisposeRx

Based in North Carolina, DisposeRx, Inc., is dedicated to eradicating the misuse of leftover medication in order to decrease the risk of drug diversion, accidental poisonings, overdoses and death. The DisposeRx packet was designed to provide a simple, efficient and eco-friendly solution targeted for use at the site of the problem – the home medicine cabinet. When activated with water in the prescription vial containing leftover drugs, the proprietary powder forms a thick gel, making the medication unusable and allowing for the safe disposal in the household trash. For more information, please visit www.DisposeRx.com or call 1-844.456.1600.

About GMP

GMP is a nationally recognized Service Disabled Veteran Owned contract management firm that is the primary link between top-performing IT, medical and security solution providers and Government buyers. With 20 years' experience and $200M of contracting success, GMP simplifies the purchasing process, creating more targeted, streamlined and positive connections between sellers and contracting officers. For more information, please visit www.gmpgov.com.

