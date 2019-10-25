DisposeRx Recognizes Anniversary of Historic Opioid Legislation, Progresses on Pledge to Remove over 10 Million Opioids from Nation's Medicine Cabinets

SANFORD, N.C., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acknowledging the one-year anniversary of the signing of HR 6—the historic federal legislation aimed at curbing the opioid epidemic, DisposeRx is well on its way to making good on its pledge to remove over 10 million opioid pills from our nation's medicine cabinets. The DisposeRx Community Outreach Program has donated more than 150,000 packets of DisposeRx—a non-toxic, safe solution for the disposal of unused or expired medications, to 140 community partners in 43 states.

DisposeRx Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Holaday, PhD, proudly visited the White House with 20 other chief executives on Oct. 24, 2018, to participate in the legislation signing ceremony where he made the pledge.

Dr. Holaday, who passed away on October 4, 2019, was delighted at the progress made by DisposeRx in working with community partners in states across the nation to safely eradicate unused medications.

"John was the passion and vision behind DisposeRx, with an unwavering commitment to remove opioids and other dangerous medications from our medicine cabinets to prevent abuse, addiction and accidental poisonings," said William Simpson, President of DisposeRx. "Though his death was untimely and tragic, we remain dedicated to building on his legacy and are more motivated than ever to fulfill our mission to complete the pledge with our community outreach partners."

Charitable organizations, faith-based groups and foundations that would like to participate in the DisposeRx Community Outreach Program should complete a short application found on the company website.

About DisposeRx Packets

DisposeRx packets contain a blend of patented and proprietary solidifying materials that provide a safe solution for the disposal of unused or expired medications. When water and the DisposeRx powder are added to drugs, they are chemically and physically isolated in a polymer gel made from materials that are FDA approved for oral medications. Patients can use the product with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids and powders and can then throw away the vial in the household trash. For more information and to order DisposeRx packets please visit our website, DisposeRx.com.

About DisposeRx

Based in North Carolina, DisposeRx, Inc., is dedicated to eradicating the misuse of leftover medication in order to decrease the risk of drug diversion, accidental poisonings, overdoses and death. The DisposeRx packet was designed to provide a simple, efficient and eco-friendly solution targeted for use at the site of the problem – the home medicine cabinet. When activated with water in the prescription vial containing leftover drugs, the proprietary powder forms a thick gel, making the medication unusable and allowing for the safe disposal in the household trash. For more information, please visit DisposeRx.com or call 1-844.456.1600 and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE DisposeRx, Inc.

Related Links

https://disposerx.com/

