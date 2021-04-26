DisposeRx Releases Statement in Support of the Pharmacy and Medically Underserved Areas Enhancement Act

SANFORD, N.C., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DisposeRx, Inc. applauds the introduction of the Pharmacy and Medically Underserved Areas Enhancement Act on April 22, 2021, by U.S. Representatives G.K. Butterfield, (D-NC) and David McKinley (R-WV).

The bi-partisan legislation—if it becomes law—will permit pharmacists to deliver Medicare Part B services to Medicare patients in underserved communities—and just as importantly, get reimbursed for those services.

"Pharmacists are critical members of the healthcare team, and we admire their efforts to keep their communities safe and healthy," said DisposeRx President William Simpson. "We have worked hand-in-hand with pharmacies throughout the country for more than four years, and we know the invaluable role they play in caring for and educating patients and their families."

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 90% of Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy, and patients visit their community pharmacy 12 times more than their primary care provider.

"We continue to demand more and more of our pharmacists and pharmacies—often without remuneration, which has put financial strains on independent and chain drug stores," said DisposeRx Chief Financial Officer Denis Connaghan. "We support the bi-partisan effort to allow pharmacists to not only work at the top of their license but also be reimbursed for the important services they deliver."

About DisposeRx Packets

DisposeRx at-home medication disposal packets are comprised of materials that are FDA-approved for oral medications and provide a simple, convenient and effective solution for the disposal of unused or expired medications. The active ingredient in the medication is chemically and physically sequestered in a polymer gel when water and the DisposeRx powder are added to a prescription vial and shaken. Patients can use the patented product with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids and powders and can then throw away the vial in the household trash.

About DisposeRx, Inc.

DisposeRx, Inc., a North Carolina-based company, is dedicated to decreasing the risks of drug diversion, overdoses, suicides, accidental poisonings and antibiotic resistance by facilitating medication management behavior change and eradicating the misuse of leftover medications. DisposeRx's market-leading, patented drug disposal packets and education programs are currently available at 60% of retail pharmacies and through 90% of the wholesale pharmacy and medical distributors across the nation. For more information, visit DisposeRx.com.

