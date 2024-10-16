Dispute AI™ Revolutionizes DIY Credit Repair with Advanced AI Technology

AI-Powered Credit Repair Software Helps Consumers Restore Credit Scores

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Credknowledgy Inc., a leading provider of AI-driven financial tools, is excited to announce the continued success of its innovative software, Dispute AI™, designed to help consumers repair their credit scores effortlessly and affordably. Over the past two years, Dispute AI™ has empowered thousands of users to address credit inaccuracies without the high costs associated with traditional credit repair services.

Dispute AI™ leverages artificial intelligence to analyze credit reports from all three major credit bureaus, identify errors, and automate the process of filing disputes. The software has gained popularity as an affordable DIY Credit Repair solution, available for a fraction of what most credit repair companies charge. Users can now take control of their financial future with minimal effort and maximum results.

Performance Data Highlights:

Average Credit Score Increase: Users have reported an average credit score increase of 35 points within the first three months of using Dispute AI.

Dispute Success Rate: Over 75% of users have successfully removed negative items from their credit reports.

User Growth: Since its launch, Dispute AI has seen a 60% increase in active users, with over 15,000 new accounts in 2023 alone.

"We're incredibly proud of the difference Dispute AI™ is making in people's lives," said Maurice A. Shabazz, CEO of Credknowledgy Inc. and founder of Dispute AI™. "Our goal has always been to provide a powerful and affordable solution for those seeking to improve their credit scores. With AI, we've made the credit repair process faster, more accurate, and accessible."

The software's ease of use and effectiveness have positioned it as a leading AI Credit Repair tool. By automating key parts of the dispute process, Dispute AI™ eliminates the need for costly credit repair services and puts control back in the hands of consumers.

About Credknowledgy, Inc.

Credknowledgy, Inc. is a cutting-edge software company specializing in financial technology solutions that leverage artificial intelligence to improve credit health. Founded in 2021, the company is committed to empowering individuals through technology, making it easier for them to achieve financial freedom. Dispute AI is its flagship product, designed to provide an efficient, affordable, and user-friendly alternative to traditional credit repair services.

Website: https://disputeaipro.com

SOURCE Credknowledgy, Inc.