DISQO CX INSIGHTS: SPORTS BETTING IS FAST-GROWING AND DIVERSIFYING, BUT STILL POLARIZING

News provided by

DISQO

22 Jun, 2023, 10:38 ET

Consumer behaviors and sentiment highlight opportunities and risks

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer experience (CX) platform DISQO released new consumer insights about sports betting, including prospects for new customer acquisition and related brand marketing, in its report, "Making marketing wagers on online sports betting." Major growth opportunities with current non-bettors are discussed, alongside reputational risks that participating brands must navigate in the context of polarized viewpoints.

Continue Reading
CX platform DISQO releases new sports betting insights
CX platform DISQO releases new sports betting insights

"Sports betting's rapid expansion and uncertain regulatory future make CX insights crucial for near-term and long-term marketing decisions," said Patrick Egan, Director of Research & Insights, DISQO. "Betting platforms, brands and media partners must navigate polarized viewpoints as consumers are increasingly saturated by sports betting ads in markets where this type of gambling is legal." 

DISQO's report helps brands understand what types of consumers are driving sports betting growth today, where untapped opportunities lie, and how marketers can drive brand and outcomes lift from advertising and other types of sponsorship.

Key findings: 

Growth in sports betting-related digital behaviors over the last 12 months is heavily correlated with key NFL events. Digital search and site visitation for DraftKings and FanDuel, for example, spiked at the start of the NFL season (+88%) and during the NFL playoffs (+30%). In total, digital behaviors associated with these platforms grew 30% year-over-year.

Attitudinally, younger men are the greatest share of enthusiasts, but women and older generations are warming to sports betting. Receptivity to sports betting leans heavily toward younger men with almost 40% of Millennial males open to sports betting, compared to only 14% of Millennial women. From a behavioral lens, engagement with sports betting platforms is well-represented across gender and generations. Over 25% of sports betting behaviors were driven by Boomers, while 10% were driven by females.

"Fence-sitting" consumers holding neutral attitudes have the potential to give it a try and to be a source of new growth.  A large subset of US adults are simply against sports betting (41%), but a similar proportion (~45%) are neutral, creating clear growth opportunities for market participants. To capture these apathetic audiences, sports betting companies and their media partners likely need to extend beyond the marketing strategies that have proven effective with active bettors.

"Low risk" bets and education, together, may be the keys to converting non-bettors. While free trials remain top-of-mind for those who've yet to try online betting, about 35% of adults say that they want to be better informed about how to place bets. This is especially true for younger adults who are digitally savvy enough to try these platforms but hesitant to take the plunge due to uncertainty about how to place bets.

Sentiments about sports betting ads and partnerships are divided. Many adults are "neutral" toward companies and influencers partnering with betting firms (~40-45%). Those who have an opinion lean slightly more toward celebrities and TV networks as appropriate partners versus sports leagues and TV commentators.

Survey Methodology: Between May 27 and 29, 2023, DISQO surveyed 24,787 nationally representative consumers in its proprietary audience.

Behavioral Methodology: For the year between May 2022 and May 2023, DISQO also metered and analyzed opted-in audience members' online behaviors to track searches and web visits to specific sports betting apps and sites such as DraftKings andFanDuel.

Download the "Making marketing wagers on online sports betting" report now.

About DISQO

DISQO is the CX platform for understanding every customer experience. Businesses trust DISQO to power better decisions for every customer, touchpoint, and outcome. DISQO's insights, agile testing and advertising measurement products are powered by millions of consumers on the industry's largest opt-in consumer data platform. DISQO is recognized in Deloitte's Fast 500 and Ad Age's Best Places to Work. Follow @DISQO on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE DISQO

Also from this source

WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY SELECTS DISQO AS A PREFERRED AD EFFECTIVENESS MEASUREMENT PROVIDER

DISQO CX INSIGHTS: DAILY PODCAST LISTENERS PAY MORE ATTENTION TO PODCAST ADS VERSUS OTHER ADS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.