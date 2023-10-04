Disrupt Equity and Open Door Capital Close on a $93M Texas 3-Pack Portfolio - Three Apartment Complexes Across Houston and Austin, TX

News provided by

Disrupt Equity

04 Oct, 2023, 18:59 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Disrupt Equity, a leading multifamily real estate investment company, in partnership with Open Door Capital, announced the closing of The Texas 3 Pack - including Stonecreek (Katy, TX), Waterstone Place (Stafford, TX), and Treehouse (Austin, TX).

Continue Reading

This portfolio of apartment complexes is located in the highly sought-after Houston and Austin markets. The portfolio includes Stonecreek Apartments in Katy, TX, purchased at $27,868,443, Treehouse Apartments, in Austin, TX, purchased at $48,960,943 and Waterstone Place, in Stafford, TX, purchased at $16,096,739. This closing has resulted in Disrupt Equity growing its portfolio Assets Under Management (AUM) to over $800M.

"Combined with our active deal sourcing, vetting, and underwriting, and the in-place 3.8% fixed debt, the Texas 3-Pack offers stability, diversification, and strong upside potential," said Feras Moussa, Managing Director at Disrupt Equity.

These apartment complexes are located in high-growth locations with robust rental demand that are zoned to top-ranked Texas school districts. The Texas 3-Pack is located in the Austin and Houston, TX, submarkets that offer a robust economy and rapidly growing populations.

With two properties 10 minutes from Disrupt Equity headquarters and the third only 5 minutes from two of our Austin assets, we can immediately benefit from market knowledge and established property management teams in these cities," said Ben Suttles, Managing Partner at Disrupt Equity.

Houston is the top city in the U.S. for population and job growth. It is projected to gain 549.8K residents and 296.8K migrants by 2025. The employment sector is no longer dominated solely by energy-related industries; now half the jobs are in business services, technology, aerospace, medicine, and manufacturing.

Austin is experiencing record-high rent and occupancy rates due to strong job and population growth. With 184 new residents daily, corporate relocations/expansions, low unemployment, and a favorable business environment, the area is attracting out-of-state renters seeking better job opportunities and affordable living. Rents have surged 51% compared to the national average in just 24 months. According to RentCafe's 2022 Most Competitive Rental Markets Report, apartments are rented in an average of 32 days, with a market occupancy of 95%.

Disrupt Management, an in-house multifamily property management firm of Disrupt Equity, will handle these assets. They currently manage over 7000 units in the Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio markets.

SOURCE Disrupt Equity

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.