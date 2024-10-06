"Disrupt With Impact" by Roger Spitz Reaches Bestseller on US Release: Essential Reading as Unpredictability Becomes the Norm
Oct 06, 2024, 20:00 ET
- Essential Reading for Unpredictable Times: Roger Spitz's Disrupt With Impact has quickly become a must-read for today's unpredictable landscapes.
- Global Acclaim and Top Rankings: Achieving Amazon bestseller status on its September 24, 2024 US release, Disrupt With Impact soared to #1 in multiple New Release and Bestseller categories across regions.
- Critical Praise: Reviewers have celebrated Disrupt With Impact for its unique approach to all facets of systemic disruptions, earning high praise from Kirkus, San Francisco Book Review (4.5/5), Manhattan Book Review (4/5), and BookTrib, which called it "pure gold."
#1 BESTSELLER AS UNPREDICTABILITY BECOMES THE NORM
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World by Roger Spitz (Kogan Page) has emerged as a must-read for today's chaotic landscapes.
