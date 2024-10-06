"Disrupt With Impact" by Roger Spitz Reaches Bestseller on US Release: Essential Reading as Unpredictability Becomes the Norm

Spitz's new book Disrupt With Impact quickly ascended to #1 in multiple New Release and Bestseller categories across countries, including USA, UK, France, Brazil, and Germany. Disrupt With Impact achieved top rankings in several Amazon categories such as Business, Systems & Planning, Business Development, History of Philosophy & Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Business Intelligence, a nod to its broad and global relevance.

Acclaimed by reviewers, Disrupt With Impact offers a "well-illustrated and wide-ranging new approach to large- and small-scale disruptions," according to Kirkus . The San Francisco Book Review awarded it an impressive 4.5 out of 5 rating, while the Manhattan Book Review noted it as "an engaging and very enlightening read… the kind of book you can always refer to in the future," with a solid rating of 4 out of 5. BookTrib lauded it as "pure gold," affirming that it rises above the competition in the crowded business genre.

Disrupt With Impact focuses on four key areas:

Understanding what is different about the nature of disruption today.

How to drive innovative and transformative change.

The future of artificial intelligence and strategic decision-making.

How to create your futures today using Spitz's proprietary Disruptive Thinking Canvas™.

In 2024, Roger Spitz will be delivering nearly 100 keynote talks worldwide. You can already secure your spot to hear his insights during his 2025 Global Book Tour.

