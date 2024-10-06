"Disrupt With Impact" by Roger Spitz Reaches Bestseller on US Release: Essential Reading as Unpredictability Becomes the Norm

News provided by

Disruptive Futures Institute

Oct 06, 2024, 20:00 ET

  • Essential Reading for Unpredictable Times: Roger Spitz's Disrupt With Impact has quickly become a must-read for today's unpredictable landscapes.
  • Global Acclaim and Top Rankings: Achieving Amazon bestseller status on its September 24, 2024 US release, Disrupt With Impact soared to #1 in multiple New Release and Bestseller categories across regions.
  • Critical Praise: Reviewers have celebrated Disrupt With Impact for its unique approach to all facets of systemic disruptions, earning high praise from Kirkus, San Francisco Book Review (4.5/5), Manhattan Book Review (4/5), and BookTrib, which called it "pure gold."

#1 BESTSELLER AS UNPREDICTABILITY BECOMES THE NORM

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World by Roger Spitz (Kogan Page) has emerged as a must-read for today's chaotic landscapes.

Spitz's new book Disrupt With Impact quickly ascended to #1 in multiple New Release and Bestseller categories across countries, including USA, UK, France, Brazil, and Germany. Disrupt With Impact achieved top rankings in several Amazon categories such as Business, Systems & Planning, Business Development, History of Philosophy & Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Business Intelligence, a nod to its broad and global relevance.

Acclaimed by reviewers, Disrupt With Impact offers a "well-illustrated and wide-ranging new approach to large- and small-scale disruptions," according to Kirkus. The San Francisco Book Review awarded it an impressive 4.5 out of 5 rating, while the Manhattan Book Review noted it as "an engaging and very enlightening read… the kind of book you can always refer to in the future," with a solid rating of 4 out of 5. BookTrib lauded it as "pure gold," affirming that it rises above the competition in the crowded business genre.

Disrupt With Impact focuses on four key areas:

  • Understanding what is different about the nature of disruption today.
  • How to drive innovative and transformative change.
  • The future of artificial intelligence and strategic decision-making.
  • How to create your futures today using Spitz's proprietary Disruptive Thinking Canvas™.

In 2024, Roger Spitz will be delivering nearly 100 keynote talks worldwide. You can already secure your spot to hear his insights during his 2025 Global Book Tour.

SOURCE Disruptive Futures Institute

