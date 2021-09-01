Disrupt-X in Partnership With Imdaad and Intel Introduces IoT Technology to Monitor Air and Water Quality to Enhance Facility Management in UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Disrupt-X, a Dubai-based IoT development company, announced a partnership with Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable Facilities Management (FM) services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets, to introduce IoT technology to enhance FM services in the UAE.

Disrupt-X's Ignite Shield is a full-stacked IoT solution monitoring air and water quality through a cloud platform and mobile app. Ignite Shield features an impressive portfolio of solutions - Smart Outdoor and Indoor Air Quality Monitoring, Smart Water Infrastructure Monitoring, Swimming Pool Monitoring, SPA Monitoring, Water Tanks Monitoring, Industrial Assets Monitoring, and Water Pressure Monitoring.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Naganandh Lakshmanan, the Executive Director of FMS at Imdaad, said: "Imdaad's partnership with Disrupt-X to launch this innovative IoT solution is in line with our digital transformation vision and supports our efforts to strengthen the FM industry in the UAE and the region. Besides offering significant improvements in efficiencies and cost-savings, Ignite Shield will also enable us to operate with greater flexibility and effectiveness by empowering our employees and optimizing our operations, thereby helping us to continue delivering FM services of the highest standards to our clients."

Disrupt-X CEO, Mr. Yaseen Aljaizani, said: "With the demand for IoT solutions gaining traction globally, we envisage early adopters like Imdaad with vast client reach will accelerate the emergence of IoT for FM Services. We are confident that IoT technology will help FM reduce their overheads and enable them to respond faster to clients with real-time information."

At launch of Ignite Shield Intel's Enterprise and Public Sector Manager for Gulf region Mr. Adib Rajji said, "We strive to provide Disrupt-X with what they need so they can focus on their success with their customers and business. At Intel, we enable an early solution development engagement so partners can take advantage of Intel's leading-edge technology and Edge to cloud offerings."

About Imdaad:

Imdaad is a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets. Established in 2007, the company is headquartered in Dubai with site offices and branches across the UAE, including Abu Dhabi. Imdaad's suite of complete turnkey solutions includes Integrated FM, Hard FM, and Home-Pro, as well as Environmental Services, such as solid waste and wastewater management and power rentals. In addition, Imdaad's intelligent platform for facilities management, Imtedaad, provides real-time insights on the performance and trends of interconnected assets and ecosystems to offer recommendations for predictive maintenance and corrective actions. Owing to its personalized business model that is based on providing cost-effective and sustainable services, Imdaad has grown to become the partner of choice for customers within the UAE and across the GCC. The company's multi-cultural workforce comprises more than 7,000 skilled employees, representing 37 nationalities.

