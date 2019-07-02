Disrupting a Century Old Industry

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Merik Security, a manufacturer and distributor of quality security hardware products, has recently begun offering its new line of patent pending gun safes, high-security vaults, and other security hardware products to the mass market exclusively under the Merik name.

"The security hardware industry is recession and depression resistant. Security hardware is not a luxury, but a necessity in today's world, and the industry is flourishing," asserted Lawrence Schneider, Merik's Founder and CEO. "With most of the market leaders now outsourcing production, several pain points have emerged that negatively impact the customer. That's where we step in."

Despite its lucrative nature, the security hardware market operates in an antiquated fashion. The need for reliable products that safeguard physical assets has never been more pressing. At the same time, U.S.-based manufacturing is being seamlessly outsourced by most of the top players to the point where it's almost ceased to exist across the nation. This strict focus on the bottom line has created confusion and inconvenience from the consumer's perspective - mostly originating from the lack of a single brand name that they can rely on. Schneider quickly picked up on this and is now addressing such points with Merik Security. Schneider, previously founded and sold another industry-leading company, U.S. Lock. (now owned by Home Depot.)

A single reliable brand is something the security hardware space has needed for some time - and something Merik Security delivers on. Consumers can now purchase all of the high-quality products they need from one centralized source, that puts them first before the bottom line. On Merik's end, this allows them to cut expenses through streamlined operations - specifically by not being forced to accrue marketing expenses for many different brands. No matter if the need is institutional, commercial, or residential, the Merik Security name will deliver the ideal solution.

A total of 10 main product categories are offered: gun safes and gun vaults, commercial safes, locks, smart alarm and monitoring systems, maglocks, electric strikes, hinges, padlocks, closers, and exit devices.

Merik has recently entered into an equity funding round - which is being turbocharged by the Fundable platform. Visit https://www.fundable.com/merik-security to get involved.

