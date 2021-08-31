Disrupting Antisemitism Awards Committee Set to Review Innovative Proposals.

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) announced today the individuals who will serve on the Disrupt Antisemitism awards committee.

"We are delighted that young Jewish leaders, and Jewish innovators, in the business, media and tech industries, have agreed to review and select the most innovative ideas to combat Jew-hatred," said Meggie Wyschogrod Fredman, Director of AJC's Alexander Young Leadership Department.

Disrupt Antisemitism: AJC Invests in New Ideas to Fight Hate is the first ever incubator for young American Jews who are passionate about fighting antisemitism. Shaped by the incubators of Silicon Valley, AJC is calling for bold ideas by and for young Jews to combat antisemitism locally, nationally, or virtually.

Committee members are:

Jonathan Alden, Vice President, BlackRock

Matt Coen, CEO, 142 Steps Ventures

Brian Cohen, Lavine Family Executive Director, Columbia/Barnard Hillel

Jordana Cutler, Public Policy Director, Israel & the Jewish Diaspora, Facebook

Gabby Deutch, Washington Correspondent, Jewish Insider

Archie Gottesman, Founder, JewBelong

Sofia Gross, Head of Policy Partnerships + Social Impact, Snap, Inc.

Anna Isaacson, Senior Vice President, Social Responsibility, NFL

Curtis Lane, Founding Partner, MTS Health Partners

Toby Milstein, Community Engagement Manager, 1stdibs.com

Abby Pogrebin, Author

Lisa Pruzan, AJC Board of Governors

Batya Ungar-Sargon, Deputy Opinion Editor, Newsweek

A select number of AJC experts will also serve alongside the selection committee to provide guidance on trends within antisemitism and guidance as needed about the associated proposals.

Winning proposals will receive up to $10,000 in seed funding from AJC, along with access to AJC expertise and mentorship from leaders in the fields of advocacy, finance, and tech as they bring their ideas into reality. Applications are due by Friday, September 27, 2021. More information, including details on how to apply, are available at www.ajc.org/disruptantisemitism.

SOURCE American Jewish Committee

Related Links

http://www.ajc.org

