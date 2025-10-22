Disrupting Crypto Chaos: How Chris Cyrille's AI Turns Volatility into Opportunity

Chris Cyrille, founder of SNTIMNT.AI, discusses how his mission-driven approach uses AI and data science to transform volatile crypto markets into confident investment opportunities for institutions and family offices.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The cryptocurrency market continues to experience unprecedented growth, with the average revenue per user in the Cryptocurrencies market estimated at $99.9 in 2025. (1) However, recent events highlight the market's challenges—the U.S. government recently seized bitcoin worth nearly $15 billion in what the Justice Department calls the "largest forfeiture action" in its history, underscoring both the market's scale and its risks. (2)

DI: Episode 200

In the latest episode of Disruption/Interruption, host KJ sits down with Chris Cyrille, founder of SNTIMNT.AI, to explore how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing crypto investment strategies. Cyrille's journey began with personal tragedy—losing his younger sister to leukemia at age 17—which inspired his mission to redirect capital toward meaningful causes like pediatric cancer research and first-generation student support.

"We take this volatility that you believe is volatility, and we make it simple for you," Cyrille stated. "We've created this algorithm that reads the room… and is able to make an action or even give you a signal that something is going to be profitable."

The Problem with Crypto: Volatility and Misinformation

The crypto market is infamous for its dramatic price swings, often driven by speculation, social media hype, and bad actors. This volatility creates an intimidating environment for new and experienced investors alike, making it difficult to distinguish genuine opportunities from fleeting trends. Meme coins, created as jokes, can surge and crash in minutes, burning investors who get caught up in the frenzy.

Cyrille explained the core issue: "A lot of people are running around with their heads on fire about this thing when they shouldn't be." He pointed out that while utility coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum offer more stability, the market is still heavily influenced by news and sentiment, much like traditional stocks. "People want to invest into a commodity that they feel like is stable… not based off of an emotion of someone just wanting to close everything. And now I just lost all my money," he added.

An Algorithmic Solution for Peace of Mind

To address this, Cyrille developed SNTIMNT.AI, an enterprise AI platform that uses advanced algorithms to analyze market sentiment and identify patterns in investor behavior. By "reading the room," the technology provides clear, actionable signals that help users make informed decisions, stripping away the emotional guesswork that often leads to losses. This approach offers a crucial advantage in a 24/7 market where opportunities and risks evolve by the second.

"Because of the volatility of crypto, I wanted to build something that made people comfortable investing into it," Cyrille shared. "We created the algorithm to give users or clients a peace of mind when looking into crypto investments." His ultimate vision extends beyond just profits; driven by a personal mission to support pediatric cancer research and first-generation students, Cyrille aims to prove that capital can both compound and contribute to the greater good. He concluded with a piece of advice for all innovators: "Keep the childlike wonder and to stay curious. I believe that's where the creativity shows itself."

Links

Disrupting Crypto: How an AI-Powered Quant Fund is Bringing Clarity to Chaos with Chris Cyrille

https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-crypto-how-an-ai-powered-quant-fund-is-bringing-clarity-to-chaos-with-chris-cyrille

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chris-cyrille/

Company Website: https://sntimnt.ai

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to in Apple's App Store and Spotify.

About Disruption Interruption™

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at www.disruption-interruption.com.

About Chris Cyrille

Chris Cyrille is redefining how investors navigate the volatile world of cryptocurrency. As the founder of Sentiment AI, he merges behavioral finance with artificial intelligence to decode market psychology—transforming emotional volatility into actionable insight. His work helps investors move from reactive speculation to data-driven strategy, offering clarity in one of the world's most unpredictable financial frontiers.

Before founding Sentiment AI, Chris built quantitative models for hedge funds and emerging financial technologies, establishing himself as a strategist and data scientist at the intersection of AI, economics, and human behavior. His approach to investing is deeply personal: after a profound loss, he dedicated his mission to using capital not only to compound wealth but to contribute good—supporting pediatric cancer research and first-generation student initiatives.

A frequent speaker at technology and finance events, including the Tech Startup Founder Showcase, Chris advocates for financial inclusion, technical literacy, and mission-driven innovation in the digital asset space. Through Sentiment AI, he is building a future where data doesn't just predict markets—it empowers movements.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

References

Statista. " Cryptocurrencies - United States | Statista Market Forecast." Statista, 2025, statista.com/outlook/fmo/digital-assets/ cryptocurrencies /united-states. Sullivan, Michael. "U.S. Charges Cambodian Tycoon in Massive Alleged Cryptocurrency Scam." NPR, 15 Oct. 2025, npr.org/2025/10/15/nx-s1-5574948/us-indictment-cambodia-tycoon- alleged - crypto -scam.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

SOURCE Disruption Interruption