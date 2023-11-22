Disrupting Crypto Derivatives with Advanced Analytics Platform: Empowering Traders Through AI

News provided by

InvestDEFY

22 Nov, 2023, 08:34 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestDEFY, a leader in crypto derivative and predictive analytics, is thrilled to announce the launch of its institutional-grade analytics platform, designed to provide Bitcoin and Ethereum derivatives traders with unparalleled actionable intelligence. This platform is a game-changer, as it goes beyond mere exchange data to inform traders through curated composite analytics.

Continue Reading
Actionable Insights for Crypto Derivatives
Actionable Insights for Crypto Derivatives

"At InvestDEFY, our core mission is to enhance trader performance leveraging the power of artificial intelligence," stated James Niosi, CEO of InvestDEFY. "Our new analytics platform embodies this mission, by transforming the way traders ingest market data, providing them with a unique market perspective to make informed and strategic decisions."

At launch, the platform boasts four curated dashboards, each providing comprehensive insights into long/short price movements, volatility, as well as futures and spreads such as basis, rolls and funding. For traders seeking a more tailored experience, InvestDEFY offers the flexibility to create custom dashboards, ensuring every user can access and download specific data they need in the format that suits them best.

"InvestDEFY's analytics platform is not just about presenting raw market data leading to analysis paralysis; it's about presenting comprehensive analytics in a thoughtful and relevant manner that informs and provides meaningful insight," added Dr. Ash Dehghan, VP of AI and Predictive Analytics at InvestDEFY. "Our dashboards are designed to deliver research, inform model design and enhance risk management, ultimately providing traders with actionable insights that fuel performance."

In addition to its innovative dashboards, InvestDEFY's platform provides versatile data access options, allowing users to download data in CSV, connect via API, or engage directly with the visual dashboard. This flexibility ensures that traders can interact with their data in the way that best suits their workflow and preferences.

Looking ahead, InvestDEFY is committed to continual innovation and enhancement of the platform. With an exciting roadmap ahead, future releases will introduce additional curated dashboards, predictive analytics and tools tailored to various trade expressions, as well as advanced features such as an options pricing engine, term structure analysis, and proprietary volatility surface mapping.

"Today marks a major milestone for InvestDEFY and the trading community at large," concluded James Niosi. "We are proud to introduce a proven analytics platform that has been battle-tested with institutional partners since early 2022 and not only meets the current needs of crypto derivatives traders but also paves the way for the future of intelligent, data-driven trading."

To learn more about InvestDEFY, go to: www.investdefy.com

About InvestDEFY
InvestDEFY's proven AI analytics and interactive development platform delivers actionable insights that fuel performance. Designed by seasoned TradFi derivative traders. Built by Crypto veterans, data scientists and engineers.

To learn more about InvestDEFY, go to: www.investdefy.com

Press Contact:
James Niosi, CEO
[email protected]
778.922.6600

SOURCE InvestDEFY

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.