Disrupting Cybersecurity: Min Kyriannis Exposes Why "Patch and Pray" Keeps Failing

Min Kyriannis, CEO of Amyna Systems, joins host Karla Jo Helms to expose the critical flaws in modern network security. From human error to incompatible legacy systems, Kyriannis reveals why current reactive patching methods fail and how proactive, device-level detection is the only path forward.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With 82% of data breaches involving the human element, the digital landscape remains fragile despite billions spent on defense. As legacy infrastructure struggles to communicate with modern protocols, vulnerabilities are multiplying faster than IT teams can patch them. Min Kyriannis, CEO of Amyna Systems and a 25-year veteran of the global security industry, joins host Karla Jo Helms on the Disruption Interruption podcast to discuss why the status quo of "patch and pray" is no longer sustainable.

DI: Episode 209

Kyriannis argues that true security requires a paradigm shift from reactive measures to proactive anomaly detection. "You want to get to the root of the problem so that we can be proactive, not reactive," explains Kyriannis. "With patching in 'Swiss cheese' networks, you are reactive. If something happens, you scramble to fix it, but you're never actually fixing the root problem—you're just patching it."

The Hidden Dangers of "Swiss Cheese" Networks

The current state of network security is often described by professionals as "Swiss cheese"—full of holes that are hastily plugged as they are discovered. This fragility is exacerbated by the convergence of legacy operational technology (OT) with modern IT networks. Old systems, such as building automation protocols, were never designed to exist on open networks, creating massive security gaps when connected to the internet.

Kyriannis points out that technology is often "two generations behind" the workforce using it, leading to misuse and exposure. When outdated systems are forced to communicate with advanced networks, the results can be catastrophic.

"The minute you plug antiquated technology into modern networks, you open up a wealth of vulnerabilities because the protocols being utilized have never been updated to meet modern security standards," says Kyriannis. "We are constantly inventing, and people don't want to break what's working, so the network is never really fixed—it is just constantly repaired."

Proactive Defense: Placing a Guard at Every Digital Door

Amyna Systems is disrupting this cycle with patented technology designed to secure the unseen intersections of data and devices. Moving beyond traditional firewalls, Amyna introduces a deterministic anomaly detection tool capable of identifying and remediating threats within seconds. Kyriannis illustrates the difference using a building security analogy: while a traditional system puts a guard at the front door, Amyna puts a guard at every single room.

This granular approach ensures that data not only arrives at its intended destination but is also prevented from being siphoned off by bad actors "listening in" on the line. By verifying access at the device level, Amyna Systems renders the "Swiss cheese" network obsolete, replacing it with a proactive shield.

"If a user tries every single door to see what's unlocked, our technology puts a guard at every single door validating that they are supposed to be there," illustrates Kyriannis. "We can actually detect anomalies within seconds, which is unheard of. We crack the code on being proactive rather than waiting for the breach to happen."

Links

Disrupting the Cyber War: Why Patented IoT Security is the Key to a Safer Society with Min Kyriannis

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mkyri

Company Website: https://amyna.io/

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to in Apple's App Store and Spotify.

About Disruption InterruptionTM

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at www.disruption-interruption.com.

About Min Kyriannis

Min Kyriannis is a trailblazer in the fields of cybersecurity, enterprise systems, and risk management, with nearly 30 years of experience driving innovation and setting industry standards. As the CEO and founder of Ominous Systems, she is pioneering a revolutionary platform that embeds security directly into devices, transforming how individuals and communities are protected from cyber threats. Her holistic approach to security stems from her extensive experience across the client, consultant, and manufacturing sides of the industry.

Before founding Ominous Systems, Min held senior leadership roles at JB&B, where she developed cutting-edge cybersecurity programs for building systems, and at NYU, where she managed security and technology operations across 175 sites with annual budgets of $10 million. She is also the co-founder of the Global Cyber Consortium, driving cybersecurity initiatives for building automation and IoT systems. Min's leadership extends to her roles as Chair of SIA's Cybersecurity Advisory Board and Vice-Chair of SIA's New Product Showcase, where she has significantly influenced industry standards.

Beyond her professional achievements, Min is a passionate advocate for social impact. She is one of the four moms who founded Moms Insecurity Global Outreach, a nonprofit dedicated to ending human trafficking and protecting the most vulnerable.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

References

Davies, V. (2023, April 12). 82% of all cyberattacks involve the human element. Cybermagazine.com. cybermagazine.com/articles/82-of-all-cyberattacks-involve-the-human-element

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

SOURCE Disruption Interruption