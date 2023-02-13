Disrupting Data Injustice Expert Renée Cummings Returns to West Michigan During Black History Month to Speak Feb. 16 on Data Ethics, AI, and Algorithmic Justice

Cummings' visit also includes personal mentoring session for five NexTech HS students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renée Cummings, Data Science Professor of Practice at The University of Virginia, and Non-Resident Senior Fellow at The Brookings Institution, is returning to Grand Rapids in February to continue the discussion about the challenges of "data injustice" and the barriers and obstacles Artificial Intelligence (AI) is creating for society.

Renée Cummings, Data Science Professor of Practice at The University of Virginia and Non-Resident Senior Fellow at The Brookings Institution, will discuss data ethics, AI and the future of our algorithmic society.

Cummings will speak about disrupting data injustice on Thursday, Feb. 16, 4:30-6 p.m. at LaFleur Marketing, 549 Ottawa Ave. NW in Grand Rapids. Open to the public, this free event is sponsored by LaFleur Marketing and Michigan Auto Law and includes a focus on the roles AI and technology are playing in the legal profession. The event will also be live streamed for those who cannot attend in person. Registration is open now for the event.

Informed people need to be on the front line

Cummings strongly believes that informed people need to be on the front line where technologies are being designed, developed, and deployed, and where the debates are happening on how to use data ethically.

"We've got to ensure algorithms are not eliminating people from receiving opportunities, resources and the access they need to thrive," said Cummings. "If people are becoming lost in the data, then we are undermining a resilient, sustainable AI future."

Role of AI and technology on local marketing and legal professionals

Chip LaFleur, President and CEO of LaFleur Marketing, recognized the importance of Cummings' message and invited her back to the community at this critical time to continue these discussions.

"Renée Cummings' work is essential, and we want to amplify her message as much as we can," said LaFleur. "Our team works with data and AI tools, and we understand how bias can infiltrate data sets, leading to misinformation, flawed analysis, and even hate speech. It's our goal to build awareness of this growing problem and be a force for positive change."

"Attorneys have an obligation to ask hard questions and stand up for what's right. This event is in line with those values," said Steven Gursten of Michigan Auto Law. "We're helping educate our community about how AI and data work—and how we can build a more equitable society."

Cummings Continues Personal Mentoring for Five NexTech High School Students

In November 2022, Cummings discussed the role of systemic bias in artificial intelligence and machine learning as part of a week-long event in Grand Rapids called Disrupting Data Injustice .

During that visit, one of her most meaningful interactions was speaking to students at NexTech High School where she became acquainted with five young women of color who were searching for role models and mentorship.

"I saw the potential for greatness in them," said Cummings. "All they need to know is that someone really cares."

Now, through support from LaFleur Marketing and The Delta Project , Cummings will be personally mentoring these five teens, beginning with a structured day of nurturing and career exploration on Friday, Feb. 17.

The young women are excited for this opportunity to explore their potential while also learning how to design their futures in a world where data, AI, and algorithms play an outsized role in determining our success.

Partnership with the Delta Project

"The Delta Project is thrilled to partner with LaFleur Marketing to bring Renée Cummings back to Grand Rapids," said Joel Van Kuiken, Delta Project co-founder. "During her visit last November, she helped our community see how technology and data can empower our futures, while also understanding the threats it can pose."

Cummings and LaFleur are available for interviews to discuss the upcoming visit to Grand Rapids. Cummings and LaFleur are also available for media opportunities on Thursday morning, Feb. 16.

About LaFleur Marketing

Founded in 2015, LaFleur Marketing is a forward-thinking, comprehensive digital marketing agency headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI. Initially serving the legal field, LaFleur has grown to provide innovative, data-driven marketing strategies for businesses across several professional industries, including financial services, healthcare, education, and technology. Recently, the agency has started providing marketing within the cannabis industry as well.

LaFleur is guided by a set of core values that inform everything they do: a commitment to excellence, investment in what matters, strong relationships, and recommendations grounded in good faith. Aligning with these values, the company gives back to the community through a variety of programs and strives for a truly inclusive and psychologically-safe environment. Learn more at https://lafleur.marketing/

About Michigan Auto Law

Michigan Auto Law is the state's largest law firm specializing in motor vehicle accident claims. Its attorneys have helped people recover more million-dollar settlements and jury awards than any other law firm in Michigan. Learn more at https://michiganautolaw.com.

About The Delta Project

The Delta Project began in late 2017 with a desire to use simple human storytelling to help people see their circumstances from a different perspective. This vision led to the creation of the Delta Project team – a group of people committed to amplifying the stories of students caught in the cycle of incarceration.

The Delta Project mission is to provide programming for West Michigan youth and young adults who have been or are at risk for being engaged with the juvenile justice system, supporting them to find their voices and proactively envision a future of their choosing. Learn more at https://thedeltaproject.co

About NexTech High School

NexTech High School was established in 2012 in the city of Grand Rapids. NexTech is a blended school that combines virtual and onsite learning to help prepare students for the real world. The focus is on mentorship and individualized learning for all students. For more information please reach out at www.nextechhigh.org/gr

Media Contact

Joel Van Kuiken, APR, [email protected], 616.308.3789

SOURCE LaFleur Marketing