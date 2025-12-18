Disrupting Enterprise AI Hype: Lukas Egger Explains Why 95% of Pilots Fail

In this episode of Disruption Interruption, Lukas Egger, VP of Product Strategy at SAP Signavio, joins host Karla Jo Helms to dismantle the "AI race" mentality. He explains why treating AI like a plug-and-play solution guarantees failure and reveals how re-engineering business systems is the only path to true innovation.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With 95% of generative AI pilots at companies failing to launch, the rush to integrate powerful new models is stalling out. According to a recent MIT report, the vast majority of these projects deliver little to no measurable impact on P&L, revealing a "learning gap" where generic tools fail to adapt to complex enterprise workflows. Lukas Egger, VP of Product Strategy and Innovation at SAP Signavio, joins host Karla Jo Helms on the Disruption Interruption podcast to discuss why current strategies are falling short and how organizations can de-risk ambitious AI projects by rethinking their entire approach.

As Egger puts it: "The most important thing is not to get intimidated by all the noise. Claim agency over your strategy and focus on your company's unique opportunities and strengths. Success will not come by keeping pace with industry hype, but by slowing down, stepping back, and designing what will truly create value for your business."

The Myth of the Speed Race

The pressure to adopt AI in the enterprise space has created a frantic "rat race" mentality, where speed is often prioritized over strategy. Egger argues that this approach is fundamentally flawed, as it mimics the "winner-takes-all" dynamics of the 2010s digital era rather than addressing the unique complexities of AI integration. By rushing to implement generic tools without understanding the necessary structural changes, companies are setting themselves up for "graceful failures" rather than sustainable success.

"The biggest mistake is thinking that this is a rat race and the winning strategy is speeding up when in reality it's exactly the other way around," says Egger. "If you have your site set on truly creating value in an outsized way that's unique and differentiated… you will still come ahead of the competition."

Re-engineering for Resilience

Egger contends that AI cannot simply be dropped into existing workflows like a replacement Lego brick; instead, it requires a complete re-engineering of business systems. Much like how the shipping container revolutionized global logistics by changing the entire system—not just the ships—AI requires organizations to rethink their processes from the ground up. He emphasizes that success lies in moving beyond efficiency to create entirely new value propositions that shift from ownership to membership models in an era of cheap content and expensive trust.

"Success with AI demands nothing less than re-engineering the entire business system and creating new models," Egger explains. "The most important part is to claim agency about your strategy and what you want to achieve, and this will not come from giving into whatever the latest social media news might imply."

About Lukas Egger

Lukas Egger is a global leader in AI-driven business transformation, helping some of the world's largest companies navigate the complexities of adopting artificial intelligence. As the Vice President of Product Strategy and Innovation at SAP Signavio, Lukas spearheads cutting-edge AI initiatives, de-risks ambitious projects, and drives product discovery to create transformative solutions. His work focuses on re-engineering business systems, fostering innovation, and preparing organizations for what he calls "graceful failures" in the adoption of new technologies.

With a proven track record in team building and data-driven technology, Lukas has developed and implemented successful product discovery methodologies that empower teams and deliver long-term value. He is deeply involved in strategic formulation, designing roles and responsibilities, and crafting operating models that align with innovation goals. Lukas also engages with C-suite clients and stakeholders, providing thought leadership through public speaking, podcasts, and written pieces.

Beyond his professional achievements, Lukas is the host of the Process Transformers podcast, where he helps businesses separate signal from noise in the AI space and think about artificial intelligence in practical, inspiring, and transformative ways. His dedication to advancing AI strategy extends to fostering academic collaborations and securing patents, ensuring that SAP Signavio remains at the forefront of technological advancement.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

