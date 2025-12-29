Disrupting FinTech: Jayesh Kumar Replaces Broken Banking Stacks with AI Agentic Orchestration

In this episode of Disruption Interruption, host Karla Jo Helms speaks with Jayesh Kumar, Co-Founder of Aonami, about replacing fragmented legacy banking stacks with AI Agentic Orchestration. They discuss how unifying operations not only reduces fraud and compliance risks but ultimately gives time back to employees.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent survey from US-based Dragonfly Financial Technologies, more than 50% of banking executives expressed concern about their continued reliance on legacy technology. And for good reason: These systems were built for a different era, before the ever-more-complex regulatory environment and expectations around customer remediation. To address this, Jayesh Kumar, Co-Founder at Aonami, joins host Karla Jo Helms on the Disruption Interruption podcast to discuss how he is replacing entire operation stacks with unified AI solutions. "True disruption really happens not by doing a lot of work, but by doing less in a much smarter way. You should be building systems that start giving time back to people," says Kumar.

The High Cost of Fragmented Legacy Systems

Modern finance is facing a crisis of efficiency. While banks aim to provide seamless user experiences, their backend reality is often a patchwork of outdated systems that stifle innovation. This fragmentation creates a security nightmare where crucial functions are slow, expensive, and vulnerable to errors.

Kumar points out that the sheer volume of disparate systems makes agility nearly impossible. "If a financial institution wants to provide a seamless experience, a single change often needs to reflect across 15 different systems," explains Kumar. "In regulated industries, compliance sign-off for just one small change can take 10 days. By the time a groundbreaking product goes to market, it's been a year and a half—meaning banks are constantly playing catch-up and firefighting rather than innovating."

This constant state of "firefighting" leads to employee burnout and operational apathy. "Most of the time is spent handling exceptions and managing compliance rather than focusing on the next layer of innovation," Kumar notes. "Even though the intent to improve user experience is there, the time required to make it happen within legacy infrastructure is simply too great."

AI Agentic Orchestration: A Unified Solution

To solve this, Aonami introduces AI Agentic Orchestration—a method that goes beyond simple automation to offer real-time intelligent decision-making. This technology handles everything from instant geo-verified onboarding to real-time fraud detection, already helping clients process over 700,000 applications per month. The key differentiator is that Aonami doesn't force a one-size-fits-all model; it builds solutions that fit the client's unique current state.

"To truly disrupt, we meet clients where they are," says Kumar. "We replicate the company's DNA on our platform so that when they are ready for a no-code solution, our tool is the only one that fits their specific use case because it already contains their unique operational genetic code. This makes the system replicable and easily learnable."

Ultimately, the goal of this technological overhaul is human-centric. By streamlining the backend, Kumar aims to liberate the workforce from mundane tasks. "True disruption happens not by doing a lot of work, but by doing less in a much smarter way," Kumar concludes. "The ultimate aim of innovation should be building systems that start giving time back to people, making work more productive, creative, and compassionate."

About Jayesh Kumar

Jayesh Kumar is a visionary product builder and co-founder of Aonami Inc., a groundbreaking fintech company that is redefining how financial institutions manage their operations. With a focus on AI Agentic Orchestration, Aonami's platform unifies fragmented workflows into a single intelligent system, enabling real-time decision-making for everything from geo-verified onboarding to fraud detection. Under Jayesh's leadership, Aonami is already processing over 700,000 applications per month, giving financial institutions the tools to cut through operational chaos, reduce risk, and achieve seamless automation.

Before founding Aonami, Jayesh honed his expertise in product development at leading companies like OneCard, IDfy, and Salaryse, where he worked across credit card, lending, onboarding, and analytics. His passion for simplifying complex systems and building from scratch has been the driving force behind his career.

Beyond his professional achievements, Jayesh represents a new wave of Indian entrepreneurs who are not just executing but defining entirely new categories of enterprise software. Aonami's emergence as a compelling early-stage infrastructure startup reflects the growing ambition of India's tech ecosystem. Jayesh's work is a testament to the power of innovation, proving that with the right vision and determination, it's possible to transform even the most entrenched industries.

