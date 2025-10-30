Disrupting Healthcare: Dr. Jay Greenstein's AI Rewards Patients for Healing Themselves

Dr. Jay Greenstein, CEO of Embody Health, joins the Disruption/Interruption podcast to discuss how fusing AI with behavioral science and gamification is improving patient adherence, keeping patients and providers connected, and driving better musculoskeletal care outcomes.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient non-adherence is a silent epidemic in healthcare. According to a 2024 study, up to 31% of patients fail to fill their first prescription, and over time, more than half either stop taking their medications or do not follow their prescribed regimens. (1) This gap in care plan adherence, particularly after a patient leaves the clinic, leads to stalled progress and frustration for both patients and providers. In a recent episode of the Disruption/Interruption podcast, host Karla Jo Helms (KJ) sat down with Dr. Jay Greenstein, a practicing chiropractor, researcher, and tech entrepreneur who is tackling this problem head-on. Dr. Greenstein, CEO of Embody Health, shares how his unique blend of clinical and technological expertise led him to create a solution that extends care beyond the clinic walls. "I want justice for humanity. I want justice for patients. I want justice for the healthcare system," Dr. Greenstein states. "Our system in the US is broken, and it can be fixed."

DI: Episode 201

The Broken System and Barriers to Care

Dr. Greenstein explains that the current healthcare model often fails to follow evidence-based clinical guidelines that prioritize non-pharmacologic care first. Instead, many patients are immediately directed toward medication, which only masks symptoms without addressing the root cause. This issue is compounded by systemic barriers created by insurance companies and third-party administrators that restrict access to effective, conservative treatments.

"You've got these companies that literally get paid to restrict care," Dr. Greenstein explains. "It negatively affects patient outcomes, but ultimately negatively affects their lives." This broken cycle forces patients into a system of "sick care" rather than true healthcare, leading to worse outcomes and higher costs. "The challenge that patients face is that they think that if they take a pill and it covers up their symptoms, that their body isn't breaking down underneath," he adds.

A New Model for Patient Engagement and Adherence

To combat these challenges, Dr. Greenstein and his team developed Embody Health, a next-generation platform designed to keep patients engaged and improve care plan adherence. The solution began with a simple idea to gamify the patient's experience by rewarding them for attending visits and following their home care plans. This model proved incredibly successful, showing strong correlations between app usage and adherence.

"We built something called software as a medical device, and we do what's called remote therapeutic monitoring," says Dr. Greenstein. This approach uses an AI-driven home exercise program that adapts based on patient feedback, creating an asynchronous telehealth connection that keeps providers informed. "Across seven independent practices, we actually drove care plan adherence by 40.48%," he notes. "We just wanna be at the forefront of this to help patients have those experiences that they're expecting already."

About Dr. Jay Greenstein

Dr. Jay Greenstein is a pioneering voice in evidence-based, technology-driven healthcare. As the CEO of Embody Health, he is transforming musculoskeletal care by fusing AI, behavioral science, and gamification to improve patient adherence, engagement, and outcomes.

With decades of experience as a chiropractor, researcher, consultant, and entrepreneur, Dr. Greenstein brings a rare 360° perspective on the challenges and opportunities within the U.S. healthcare system. His deep understanding of patient care, policy, and technology has positioned him as a leading advocate for non-pharmacologic, evidence-based interventions and data-backed innovation in clinical practice.

Before founding Embody Health, Dr. Greenstein led multiple healthcare ventures focused on optimizing clinical performance and patient experience. He has published and presented peer-reviewed research, advised healthcare organizations nationwide, and continues to mentor providers and technologists building the next generation of health solutions.

Driven by a mission to inspire and empower a healthier, happier world, Dr. Greenstein champions technology as a force for good—one that not only treats pain but also transforms how care is delivered, measured, and sustained.

