Disrupting Scientific Friction: How Ome Ogbru Uses AI to Free Real Science

Life sciences runs on breakthrough innovation, yet much of the industry still operates through broken workflows and manual processes that drain time from experts. Ome Ogbru, PharmD, CEO and founder of AINGENS, says the problem is no longer a lack of intelligence, but how the work gets done.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharma does not have a science problem. It has a workflow problem. On this episode of Disruption Interruption, host Karla Jo Helms (KJ) speaks with Ome Ogbru, PharmD, CEO and founder of AINGENS, about why life sciences teams still spend months procuring clunky systems, why highly trained experts are buried in literature searches and manual drafting, and why generative AI may finally be mature enough to change that. As Dr. Ogbru puts it, "Telling that scientific story… it's difficult, it's painful. It requires expertise, specialized training. It takes time."

DI: Episode 228

Life Sciences Turned Expertise into Admin

For Dr. Ogbru, the core failure is not a lack data or expertise. It is The systems surrounding them. These systems are still too slow, fragmented, and labor-intensive. In the episode, he describes an industry where teams are already stretched thin, then forced to spend months or even years identifying, buying, or building software. "It could take you a year to a couple of years to actually get your solution," he says. "A lot of times when we finally got that solution, it did not meet the expectation."

The burden falls most heavily on the people least meant to carry it. Instead of focusing on scientific judgment, strategy, and communication, highly trained professionals end up spending their time documenting, searching, formatting, and managing systems that add work instead of removing it. Dr. Ogbru points literature search as one of the clearest examples: PubMed contains more than 35 million citations, and even experienced professionals can spend hours or days trying to locate the few papers that actually answer a question. "You could miss things," he says. "We are human and we're not perfect."

That challenge becomes even harder in a space where speed cannot come at the expense of compliance. Life sciences teams are not just working under scientific standards, but under layered regulatory, company-specific, and promotional guardrails that affect what can be said, how it can be said, and when. The result is a system where content moves slowly, personalization is difficult, and critical information often reaches patients, clinicians, and researchers later than it should.

The Future of Science Will Always Need the Scientist

Generative AI is not the answer by itself. The answer is pairing the technology with deep domain expertise and workflows built for real scientific work. Dr. Ogbru describes his own turning point after testing ChatGPT and getting poor results. "The problem was me. I didn't know how to use it", he says. That realization became the foundation for AINGENS: AI only becomes useful when it is shaped around the pain points experts face and deployed as a tool, not as a replacement for judgment.

That philosophy is built directly into the company's first platform, MACG (Medical Affairs Content Generator). Dr. Ogbru says it was designed so that "the professional is in control. You are the driver, you are the expert." The platform handles the mundane, time-consuming tasks such as literature search, drafting, and formatting, while the human expert applies regulatory knowledge, scientific context, and the guardrails that keep content accurate and compliant. In his words, used appropriately, AI "can actually do amazing things."

For Dr. Ogbru, the bigger vision reaches beyond productivity. He wants life sciences to move faster not just so teams work better, but so accurate information can outrun bad information. "Misinformation is a big problem in life sciences," he says, recalling patients who refused proven treatments because of something false they had heard elsewhere. That is why his long-term goal is not simply automation, but better translation of scientific data into usable knowledge.

Links

Disrupting Pharma's Paperwork Pandemic: The AI Built for Real Science with Ome Ogbru

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-pharma-s-paperwork-pandemic-the-ai-built-for-real-science-with-ome-ogbru

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ome-ogbru-pharmd/

Company Website: https://aingens.com

About Disruption Interruption™

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at www.disruption-interruption.com.

About Ome Ogbru

Ome Ogbru, PharmD, is the CEO and Founder of AINGENS, a life sciences software company building evidence-first AI platforms for scientific and medical workflows. With over 20 years of experience across pharma, biotech, and healthcare, his background includes roles as a clinical pharmacist, professor, and global medical information leader, where he worked at the intersection of science, regulation, and content creation.

Driven by firsthand experience with the inefficiencies of evidence-based content workflows, Dr. Ogbru founded AINGENS to develop practical, enterprise-ready solutions that improve how scientific information is created, reviewed, and delivered. Through its flagship platform, MACg (Medical Affairs Content Generator), he focuses on enabling faster, more reliable medical and scientific communication without compromising accuracy or compliance. For more about AINGENS, visit https://aingens.com/macg.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

References

Levy, D. R., Withall, J. B., Mishuris, R. G., Tiase, V., Diamond, C., Douthit, B., Grabowska, M., Lee, R. Y., Moy, A. J., Sengstack, P., Adler-Milstein, J., Detmer, D. E., Johnson, K. B., Cimino, J. J., Cato, K., & Rossetti, S. C. (2024). Defining documentation burden (DocBurden) and excessive DocBurden for all health professionals: A scoping review. Applied Clinical Informatics, 15(5), 898–913. doi.org/10.1055/a-2385-1654

National Library of Medicine. (n.d.). PubMed. pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/

Obika, D., Kelly, C., Ding, N., Farrance, C., Krause, J., Mittal, P., Cheung, D., Cole-Lewis, H., Elish, M., Karthikesalingam, A., Webster, D., Patel, B., & Howell, M. (2024). Safety principles for medical summarization using generative AI. Nature Medicine, 30(12), 3417–3419. doi.org/10.1038/s41591-024-03313-y

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