Disrupting Surveillance: RF-Powered AI Video Intelligence Sets New Industry Standard

New multi-sensor platform cuts false alarms, enhances detection, and transforms situational awareness across critical environments

Market News Updates News Commentary

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When mixing RF-based detection with AI video intelligence, it's kind of like giving a system two different senses instead of relying on just one. RF can pick up movement or signals even when cameras struggle—like in the dark, through walls, or in bad weather. At the same time, AI video is great at actually seeing what's going on, like identifying a person, a vehicle, or unusual behavior. When combining the two, the result is a much clearer, more reliable picture of the environment, which is exactly why this approach is gaining traction in security and smart monitoring systems. Active Companies in the AI/military/defense operations issuing news of recent include: VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX), L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX).

What makes this combo really stand out is how the two technologies back each other up. If a camera feed is unclear or blocked, RF can still detect that something is happening. And if RF flags a signal, the video system can help confirm whether it's actually something important or just background noise. That back-and-forth helps reduce false alarms and makes the whole system more dependable—something that's critical in places like airports, city infrastructure, or high-security facilities. It's basically a smarter, more layered way of monitoring real-world situations.

And the timing couldn't be better, because the market for this kind of tech is growing fast. The global AI video analytics space alone is already worth around $12–15 billion today and is expected to jump to roughly $34–38 billion by 2030, with long-term projections going even higher. Some forecasts push it past $70 billion by 2033, growing at over 20% annually. When you factor in RF sensing as part of broader multi-sensor systems, the opportunity gets even bigger. So, what one is seeing isn't just a cool tech combo—it's quickly becoming a major growth area, driven by demand for smarter, more reliable, and more predictive monitoring solutions.

VisionWave (NASDAQ: VWAV) Acquires xClibre™ AI Video Intelligence IP Assets - Adds visual perception layer to complement RF sensing across defense platforms - VisionWave Holdings Inc. ($VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company") a defense and advanced sensing technology company, today announced the completed acquisition of the intellectual property assets underlying the xClibre™ AI video intelligence platform, pursuant to a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement dated April 10, 2026. The acquired IP was independently valued at approximately $60 million, by BDO Consulting Group as of April 10, 2026.

The acquisition is intended to fill a critical capability gap in VisionWave's sensing architecture: until now, the Company's platforms relied primarily on RF-based detection. xClibre add a visual perception layer that is expected to complement the Company's existing RF-based detection capabilities.

Transaction Terms - VisionWave acquired 100% of the xClibre intellectual property portfolio, including AI-driven video analytics software, proprietary algorithms and models, and associated trade secrets and development frameworks. Total consideration consists of:

7,000,000 shares of VisionWave common stock (3,500,000 issued at closing; 3,500,000 contingents upon successful proof-of-concept validation and Nasdaq Shareholder Approval under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635)

$6,000,000 promissory note

The Company intends to assign the acquired IP into a dedicated subsidiary, xClibre Inc., creating a focused commercial vehicle with the goal of development and go-to-market execution.

Why This Acquisition Matters - Modern defense and security environments demand sensing systems that can detect, identify, and act — not just alert. RF-based systems excel at wide-area detection, but visual confirmation is often required before any autonomous or human response can be authorized with confidence.

xClibre is designed as a 'video-as-a-sensor' platform that converts existing camera infrastructure into a real-time AI intelligence layer capable of:

Automated threat detection and alerting with behavioral analytics

Rapid forensic search to accelerate post-incident investigation

Visual verification of RF-detected contacts potentially reducing false-positive response rates

Event-driven action pipelines that connect detection to autonomous system response

The platform is built on an edge-first architecture — processing data locally via dedicated compute appliances, with no cloud dependency. This design is intended to enable deployment in bandwidth-constrained forward environments and ensures compliance with data sovereignty requirements.

Integration Across VisionWave's Platform - VisionWave plans to pursue integration of xClibre across its full defense stack, subject to successful technical validation and proof-of-concept results, with near-term focus on:

Argus ™ counter-UAS platform — visual confirmation layer for RF-identified aerial threats

counter-UAS platform — visual confirmation layer for RF-identified aerial threats Autonomous interceptor systems — enhanced target classification to support engagement authorization

Unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) — on-board visual situational awareness

Fixed-site security deployments — perimeter intelligence with forensic replay capability

Integration will occur via APIs and SDKs into VisionWave's existing command-and-control and autonomy pipelines, subject to further technical diligence and successful POC outcomes. The Company believes the resulting heterogeneous sensing architecture — combining RF sensing with AI video analytics — has the potential to deliver meaningfully higher reliability than single-modality alternatives. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for VWAV by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/VWAV/news/

Other recent developments in the defense/military/AI industries of note include:

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) recently announced innovative robotics solutions for reliable, secure, real-time data processing and transport and advanced networking, enabling sensor fusion, machine vision and precision motor control. First in a series of NXP's foundational robotics solutions, these ready-to-deploy solutions were developed in collaboration with NVIDIA and implement NVIDIA Holoscan Sensor Bridge with NXP's highly integrated SoCs. This reduces discrete components, significantly shrinking footprint, power and cost, while also simplifying the software complexity of robotic sensing and actuation, including humanoid form factors.

Physical AI is the next frontier of innovation, featuring systems that can sense, interpret, and interact with their surroundings with precision, reliability and safety. Humanoid robots are one of the most advanced embodiments of physical AI, requiring secure, reliable, low-latency data processing and transport throughout the robot body to enable synchronized motion, dense sensor fusion and advanced actuation.

The U.S. government awarded Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) a multibillion-dollar contract to continue critical accelerated production of PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE). The $4.7 billion undefinitized contract action (UCA) enables Lockheed Martin to advance production acceleration and deliver record numbers of combat-proven interceptors for American and allied forces this year.

The contract follows the landmark framework agreement signed with the Department of War (DoW) on Jan. 6 to ramp up PAC-3 MSE production as part of the administration's Acquisition Transformation Strategy, and a decisive step that gives our warfighters an unmatched defensive shield.

RTX's (NYSE: RTX) BBN Technologies has released Maude-HCS, an open-source toolkit that enables cyber defense teams to model, test and validate covert communication networks. Funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) under its PWND2 program, the toolkit is available on GitHub and provides fast, reliable and scalable performance, allowing teams to accelerate innovation, validate designs and deploy in real-world environments.

"Maude-HCS provides users a rigorous yet practical way to validate performance-privacy guarantees of hidden communication designs before they ever touch the wire," said Dr. Joud Khoury, principal investigator at RTX BBN Technologies. "This capability has the potential to fundamentally change how the national security community builds and validates covert communication channels."

Mercury Systems, Inc. (www.mrcy.com), a global technology company that delivers mission-critical processing to the edge, recently announced it was awarded a contract from L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) to provide solid-state data recorders (SSDRs) for the U.S. Space Development Agency (SDA) Tranche 3 Tracking Layer satellite constellation.

L3Harris received a contract award in December to build 18 infrared satellites for the Tranche 3 Tracking Layer. These tracking layer satellites will enhance the SDA Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) constellation that is designed to protect the United States from advanced missile threats, such as hypersonic missiles.

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