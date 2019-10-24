Disrupting the Sweepstakes World: Kryptek® Outdoor Group & CarbonTV® Are Giving Away a Customized 2019 Chevy Silverado Worth Nearly $100K

DETROIT, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryptek Outdoor Group and CarbonTV are offering an unprecedented opportunity to win a fully-customized 2019 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss, wrapped in Kryptek Typhon™ camo: code name "INVICTUS." Enter to win this nearly $100,000 prize package daily at CarbonTV.com now through December 15, 2019.

"When Kryptek and CarbonTV came together with the concept for this one-of-a-kind truck, the goal was to create something that was more aggressive and disruptive than anything else out there," explained CarbonTV President Julie McQueen. CarbonTV created a media frenzy around the truck by allowing the audience to drive decisions about the upgrades and documenting the process. "We found audience engagement going through the roof when I brought the cameras with me to Prefix Corporation headquarters – where the truck is being customized," explained McQueen. For example, the audience decided on black fender flares and four inches of lift. Viewers can continue to interact with Kryptek and CarbonTV via social media to give their opinions on customizations.

The "INVICTUS" truck will boast a full Kryptek wrap and one-of-a-kind Kryptek accents throughout the interior. Other custom upgrades will include cool air intake and upgraded exhaust, upgraded tires and wheels, steel rack with lighting and Tepui tent on top of the rack. The most impressive feature of this beastly truck, however, is that Kryptek Outdoors and CarbonTV is are giving it away to one lucky winner. No purchase necessary at CarbonTV.com. The finished product will be revealed to the public upon completion. CarbonTV President, Julie McQueen, will present the vehicle to the lucky winner in person, on-camera.

"Kryptek is extremely excited about our partnership with Carbon TV, whom in our opinion, is the premier online video platform for outdoor enthusiast," explained Kryptek CEO Butch Whiting. "The Warrior ethos that is an inherent part of the Kryptek Brand is captured in this project. Kryptek has been used to decorate numerous vehicles, but this one promises to be exceptional with the quality and performance of Chevy being coupled with Kryptek flare."

To enter to win, simply click the link at CarbonTV.Com. There is no cost to enter and users can enter daily until December 15, 2019. Watch a brief video to unlock the second entry option. See official rules and details here.

Online viewers can find the best in online streaming media service at CarbonTV.Com and also on their free app for iOS and Android. The recently revised platform now houses features such as a recommendation engine to suggest similar content, embedded social media commentary for community engagement, a streamlined user experience, and CarbonTV's propriety Carbon Score system to show how each series rates. Chevy Silverado is CarbonTV's exclusive site sponsor in 2019.

CarbonTV continually seeks the best in outdoor viewing by launching new series, such as Outdoor Weekly, Guided, Doggin' with Levi and Skull Bound Chronicles. Plus, new seasons of fan-favorites such as The Virtue, The Breaking Point and The Outdoors Chef. CarbonTV has paved the way for Live Streaming videos of incredible wildlife activity such as WildLifers Live Cam or the "Crush Cam" at Lee and Tiffany Lakosky's Iowa farm.

About Kryptek Outdoor Group:

Kryptek provides combat proven features and designs in ultra high-performance technical and tactical outdoor adventure apparel. Kryptek products are continuously tested and proven in austere combat environments and extreme hunting conditions. Constant improvement and feedback are implemented into future designs with the end-goal of providing our products to outdoor adventurers who demand the utmost in quality and overall performance in their gear. Learn more at http://Kryptek.Com

About CarbonTV:

The best of what's happening outdoors is happening on CarbonTV. CarbonTV is the largest OTT platform for online distribution of outdoor content. All video content is available on demand, for free at CarbonTV.com and via OTT apps on ROKU, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android and Samsung Smart TV. To learn more, visit CarbonTV.Com. Follow us at Facebook.Com/CarbonTV and Instagram.com/CarbonTVMedia

