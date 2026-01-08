Disrupting VC Blind Spots: Chris Dolezalek on Using Data to Find the Next Unicorns

In this episode of Disruption/Interruption, host Karla Jo Helms speaks with Chris Dolezalek, EVP of R&D at Hum Capital. They discuss how traditional venture capital is failing diverse founders and how combining resilience with data-driven "AI whispering" creates a fairer, more effective funding landscape for future unicorns.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States has always been at the forefront of global business innovation, largely driven by unicorn companies-privately held startups valued at over one billion U.S. dollars. With approximately 700 unicorns, the United States dominates the global landscape, accounting for half of these high-valuation startups worldwide. However, the path to funding remains obstructed by outdated practices that favor connections over merit. Chris Dolezalek, Executive Vice President of R&D at Hum Capital, joins host Karla Jo Helms on the Disruption Interruption podcast to discuss how intelligent data is dismantling these barriers.

"The truth about software is the Milli Vanilli effect," says Dolezalek, highlighting the superficial nature of many tech pitches. "You don't have to be able to sing. You just have to look good."

The "Country Club" Problem in Venture Capital

The traditional venture capital model is increasingly disconnected from the reality of modern innovation. Decisions are frequently made based on personal networks-often described as "golf course deals"-rather than objective performance metrics. This reliance on "who you know" systematically excludes massive talent pools, particularly minority and female founders who may not have access to Silicon Valley insiders. Furthermore, the data investors rely on is often obsolete by the time a decision is made.

"Everybody presents the PowerPoints with 'up and to the right' and everything looks great," explains Dolezalek regarding the pitch process. "But usually, they hand you a bunch of files... and by the time you really try to make a decision on whether to fund them or not, all that information is stale, and you can't validate it."

This lack of verifiable, real-time data leads investors to retreat to safe, familiar networks, perpetuating a cycle where appearances matter more than business fundamentals. "So they rely on the connections, I believe, in part because the data isn't really that accurate," Dolezalek notes.

AI Whispering and the Power of Resilience

Hum Capital is disrupting this status quo by replacing subjective pitches with live, unbiased data. By connecting directly to a company's financial systems, such as QuickBooks, they can evaluate performance in real-time. However, Dolezalek insists that technology alone isn't the silver bullet; it requires "AI whispering"-the marriage of human insight with machine learning-to truly identify potential.

"It's not just helping the minorities... It's actually finding those that will succeed," says Dolezalek. "You need somebody to guide it... I call it AI whispering. If you connect with them together, this powerful animal can do great things."

Beyond the financials, Dolezalek emphasizes that the true indicator of a unicorn is "learned resilience"-the ability to not just bounce back, but to grow from failure. "There is this Japanese saying: 'Get knocked down seven times, get up eight,'" Dolezalek concludes. "There is something magical about seven times versus the eighth time. It's like the eighth time is your rebirth."

About Disruption Interruption™

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at www.disruption-interruption.com.

About Chris Dolezalek

Chris Dolezalek is a seasoned engineering executive, executive coach, and innovator who has played a pivotal role in building and scaling 11 companies, including three IPOs, three acquisitions, and seven unicorns, with cumulative valuations exceeding $400 billion. As the Executive Vice President of R&D at Hum Capital, Chris is leading the charge in redefining the venture capital landscape by building a FinTech marketplace that prioritizes data-driven insights over traditional networks, unlocking opportunities for underrepresented founders and minority-led teams.

With a career spanning hyper-growth, technical turnarounds, and existential crises, Chris has led product and engineering organizations through some of the most challenging and transformative moments in tech. His expertise includes DevOps, CI/CD, SRE, platform reliability, developer tooling, and infrastructure engineering, achieving 7–9s uptime at scale. From architecting the early foundation of QuickBooks Online to guiding modern AI/ML systems at Prosper and Hum Capital, Chris combines strategic vision with hands-on technical depth, maintaining a maker's mindset through weekly code and architecture reviews.

Chris's passion for innovation extends beyond his operating roles. He is actively developing AI-powered tools, including a native Android Senior Companion app and a financial analysis platform that uncovers insights often missed in traditional evaluations. His belief that "what got you here won't get you there" is rooted in his unique journey, which includes stepping away from tech to teach K–8 students in diverse communities before returning to rise through the ranks at Intuit.

As a trusted advisor and coach, Chris has guided dozens of founders, CTOs, and engineering leaders through complexity, organizational design, and technical debt, helping them transition from doing to enabling. His crisis-forged wisdom has shaped his conviction that growth depends not on what you know, but on how you learn and adapt.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

