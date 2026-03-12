Disrupting Women's Hormonal Health: How Aspect Health is Dismantling PCOS Dogma

In a healthcare system where millions of women are still handed symptom-masking pills instead of real answers, Oleg Kovalev, Chief Marketing Officer of Aspect Health, is helping expose a long-ignored medical failure. Kovalev explains how Aspect Health became the No. 1 women's hormonal health startup in the USA by confronting outdated treatment models for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and replacing them with science-backed glucose monitoring, coaching, and behavior-based care.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PCOS affects roughly one in five women and is closely tied to insulin resistance, yet it remains underdiagnosed, undertreated, and widely misunderstood. According to Kovalev, many women seeking help are still funneled into a tired protocol of pills that suppress symptoms without addressing the underlying issue. When women go to doctors and ask questions about PCOS, "in most cases they don't get answers to their questions. Often, they are given some standard protocol of taking some kind of pills," says Kovalev. On Disruption Interruption Podcast, hosted by Karla Jo Helms (KJ), he details how this failure in conventional care created an opening for Aspect Health to disrupt the women's hormonal health category with a more precise, data-driven model.

DI: Episode 220

Where Science, Retention, and Market Growth Intersect

What makes Aspect Health disruptive is not just the medical model, but the business outcome it produces. By narrowing in on an underserved problem, refining positioning through interviews and paid testing, and building around measurable value, the company grew 12 times in roughly nine months. Kovalev credits that growth not to instinct, but to systematic testing of messaging, audience pain points, and user behavior.

"We managed to find the underserved niche, underserved problem of PCOS," Kovalev says. "Data-driven positioning beats gut feeling every time" is one of the episode's core lessons, showing how superior health outcomes and superior market growth can reinforce each other when a company refuses to accept the status quo.

A Healthcare Disruption with Broader Implications

Beyond hormonal health, the episode points to a wider shift in healthcare: consumers increasingly expect real-time visibility, personalized protocols, and evidence they can see. Aspect Health's traction suggests that categories long dominated by generic treatment plans are vulnerable to disruption when patients are empowered with data and coaching instead of blanket prescriptions.

Kovalev leaves a broader lesson for founders and executives alike: focus is about eliminating what should not be done. That intentionality, he argues, is often the difference between noise and breakthrough growth.

Links

Disrupting HealthTech for Women: Hacking Hormonal Health, with Oleg Kovalev.

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption is available at Apple's App Store and Spotify.

https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-healthtech-for-women-hacking-hormonal-health-with-oleg-kovalev

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alecko/

Company Website: https://aspect-health.com/

About Disruption Interruption™

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at www.disruption-interruption.com.

About Oleg Kovalev

Oleg Kovalev is the Chief Marketing Officer at Aspect Health, where he helps drive growth in women's hormonal health by challenging outdated treatment assumptions around PCOS. A veteran executive, Techstars mentor, and leader with three successful exits, Kovalev has helped position Aspect Health as a high-growth health tech company using data-driven positioning, continuous glucose monitoring, lifestyle coaching, and precision-focused messaging to reach an underserved population of women looking for answers traditional medicine has often failed to provide.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

