Disrupting Youth Sports: Why Better Athletes Start With Better Parent Support

Youth sports has become a high-stakes industry, but most parents are still expected to figure it out on instinct. Alex Hocevar, co-founder of Supporter, argues that the industry has left parents to fend for themselves in moments that show up in mindset, equipment, nutrition, safe sport, recruiting, and the emotional reality of raising a young athlete.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Families spent an average of $1,016 on a child's primary sport in 2024, up 46% since 2019. At the same time, U.S. high school sports participation reached a record 8,266,244 students in 2023–24. Yet despite all the money, scale, and intensity surrounding youth sports, the system still leaves the most consistent adult in a young athlete's life largely on their own: the parent. On this episode of Disruption Interruption, host Karla Jo Helms (KJ) speaks with Alex Hocevar, co-founder of Supporter, about why youth sports has built entire systems around athletes and coaches while overlooking parents, and why that gap is now hurting families, kids, and the broader sports ecosystem. As Hocevar puts it, "There's a balance between saying nothing and saying too much, and every sports parent has experienced that."

DI: Episode 236

Why Youth Sports Keeps Leaving Parents to Improvise

For Hocevar, the clearest example of the gap is not what happens on the field, but what happens afterward. "The quiet car ride home" is how he describes one of the most common moments in youth sports: a child is upset, the parent wants to help, and there is no real playbook for what to say. "The coach is not there," he says. "They're not at the dinner table. They're not getting ready for bed that night." That vacuum shows up everywhere else too: in equipment decisions, nutrition, safe sport, and long-term pathways like the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) recruiting.

Hocevar says parents are flooded with books, influencers, research, and generic AI tools, but very little of that advice is actually useful in context. "The goals for a 10-year-old Special Olympian swimmer are gonna be very different than the 17-year-old female softball player who's gunning for a scholarship," he says. Yet too often, the system still treats guidance as interchangeable.

The consequences show up on both ends of the parenting spectrum: the disengaged parent who misses key moments and leaves decisions unsupported, and the overbearing one every coach dreads. Neither extreme helps the athlete. In a youth sports economy that keeps getting more expensive and more professionalized, parents should not be carrying that emotional and financial load while also being left to guess. "If that leg of the stool is not working right, the stool falls over," Hocevar says.

Hocevar's Fix: Give Parents Better Answers, Not Louder Advice

Supporter is Hocevar's attempt to solve that problem. He describes it as an AI-powered guidance engine built specifically for sports parents, not as another generic chatbot, but as a tool designed around three things most off-the-shelf systems still miss: context, jurisdiction, and grounding. Context means understanding the athlete's sport, position, goals, and development stage. Jurisdiction means knowing that rules, pathways, and protocols differ by location. Grounding means giving answers at the parent's level of knowledge, whether they are brand new to the sport or know it inside out.

That distinction matters because, in Hocevar's view, the biggest danger in parenting by algorithm is false confidence. "You go to ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, whatever, and it'll give you an answer, and it'll sound authoritative," he says. "The reality is once you get under the covers on what it's saying, it's not necessarily the best answer for you." His argument is that generic advices falls short in a domain where the stakes are personal, expensive, and often emotional.

For Hocevar, the larger disruption is both technical and cultural. The challenge is no longer whether the technology can produce an answer. It is whether the youth sports ecosystem is ready to accept that helping the athlete means helping the parent too. His 'sadvice reflects that same mindset: question where your information is coming from, especially when it sounds polished, certain, and easy. In his words, "It's an answer, but it's not necessarily a good answer."

Links

Disrupting Youth Sports: Why the $19B Industry Forgot the Parents with Alex Hocevar

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-youth-sports-why-the-19b-industry-forgot-the-parents-with-alex-hocevar

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alex-hocevar-6032ba5a

Company Website: http://www.supporterapps.com/

About Disruption Interruption™

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at www.disruption-interruption.com.

About Alex Hocevar

Alex Hocevar is the co-founder of Supporter and a digital transformation strategist with 25 years of experience helping for-profit, nonprofit, government, and private-sector organizations get more value from technology. A father of three and longtime youth sports parent, he built Supporter after navigating the emotional, logistical, and recruiting complexities of high-performance sports with his own children and realizing how little structured guidance existed for parents in the moments that matter most.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

References

Frankel, T. C. (2026, January 7). The soaring price of youth sports: $50 to try out, $3,000 to play. The Washington Post. washingtonpost.com/business/2026/01/07/youth-sports-cost-parents-investors-profit/

Morelli, J. (2025, September 1). Participation in high school sports has never been higher nationally. Where Connecticut stands. CT Insider. ctinsider.com/gametimect/article/ct-ciac-high-school-sports-participation-2024-25-21016310.php

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

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727-777-4629

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