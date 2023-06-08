Disruption Day 2023 Announces New Sponsors and Exhibitors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierson Ventures' Disruption Day, the premier event for innovation and disruption in the real estate industry, is thrilled to announce the addition of two highly valued sponsors - Barrett Financial (Gold Sponsor) and OpenDoor (Silver Sponsor) - along with ten prominent exhibitors. The one-day event, which features Rise48 Equity and SunBelt Multifamily, LLC as Platinum Sponsors, will take place on Friday, June 16th at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, which is located at 7380 E Second St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251.

Disruption Day 2023 is by far the most exciting one-day real estate event of the year. We have speakers from HGTV and A&E to some of America's most influential real estate icons speaking on stage at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts! The day is jam packed with talks from some of the most influential disruptors in the industry including Tom Ferry, Tarek El Moussa, Jamil Damji, Shannon Gillette, Seth O'Byrne, Tony Giordano, Shelly Cofini, Zach Haptonstall, Bryson Taggart, Andrew Altman https://disruptionday.com

Disruption Day brings together some of the most talented and forward-thinking real estate professionals to share their vision of the future and discuss emerging market trends and real estate investment strategies for growth and success in the ever-evolving real estate industry. This year's speaker lineup includes Tarek El Moussa, Tom Ferry, Shannon Gillette, Tony Giordano, Jamil Damji,­ Seth O'Byrne, and Zach Haptonstall. The event will be hosted by Jason Mitchell. A tech panel has also been added to the day's agenda and will feature Shelly Cofini, Justin Benson, Andrew Altman, and Bryson Taggart.

"We are delighted to welcome Barrett Financial and OpenDoor as sponsors for Disruption Day 2023," said Aaron Pierson, CEO, Pierson Ventures and creator of Disruption Day. "The partnership with these two great companies brings a wealth of expertise and resources that will elevate the experience for all attendees."

In addition to the new sponsors, Disruption Day 2023 will feature an impressive lineup of exhibitors who are at the forefront of industry innovation. These exhibitors include:

Aspect Design Studios : Arizona's premier architectural studio. BidMyListing : A first-of-its-kind marketplace that matches home sellers with top real estate agents who bid on the opportunity to represent their home sale. BNI Arizona : The largest business networking organization in Arizona . Capital Fund 1 : Arizona's fastest, most reliable private-money lender. Empower Settlement Services : A provider of residential real estate settlement services. Jason Mitchell Group : America's #1 Real Estate Team. R.I.S.E. Coaching : A premier coaching and training organization featuring renowned National Speaker and Coach, Tony Giordano . Soar Energy : Solar solutions built from the ground up by real estate finance and solar experts that not only save money but also increase the value of a home. Staged with Love : A professional home staging company that transforms properties, maximizing their market appeal and increasing sales potential. Zoodealio : Real estate software that turns every agent into an iBuyer.

Disruption Day is open to anyone interested in attending with tickets available at https://disruptionday.com/. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to learn about real estate investing, emerging technologies, trends, and to be part of an industry-shaping event.

SOURCE Pierson Ventures