Disruptive companies invited to Murata's 2021 Open Innovation event

The inaugural event held in August 2020 drew more than 100 applicants. After an extensive vetting process, 12 companies were selected as finalists. Those organizations went on to present to key executives from Murata's and pSemi's corporate management teams. Many of those finalists are now engaged with the companies' various business units and actively working on strategic collaboration initiatives.

"For 75 years, innovation has been the bedrock of everything we do – not only in our proprietary technologies, processes, and products, but in building our collaborations. Last year's event produced exceptional results, and we aim to replicate that success again this year," stated Mehul Udani, Vice President, Corporate Technology & Innovation, Murata Americas.

"We are excited to launch the second MarketLink program with EvoNexus. By partnering with early-stage companies, we hope to further accelerate innovation in next-generation RF semiconductor technologies, advance 3D packaging from sub-6 GHz to THz frequencies, and build disruptive use case applications around 5G," added Sumit Tomar, CEO, pSemi.

"Our MarketLink program is a tremendous vehicle to pair emerging companies with established market leaders to foster open innovation and accelerate leading-edge solutions. Companies selected will not only have access to the leadership, global scope, and resources that Murata and pSemi bring to the table, but this unparalleled opportunity comes at no cost to applicants," said Rory Moore, CEO, EvoNexus.

More information about the MarketLink program, including how to apply, the background details, and the participating executive teams, can be found here.

About Murata

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com.

About pSemi

pSemi Corporation is a Murata company driving semiconductor integration. pSemi builds on Peregrine Semiconductor's 30-year legacy of technology advancements and strong IP portfolio but with a new mission: to enhance Murata's world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed-signal solutions. With a strong foundation in RF integration, pSemi's product portfolio now spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning and RF frontends. These intelligent and efficient semiconductors enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices and healthcare. From headquarters in San Diego and offices around the world, pSemi's team explores new ways to make electronics for the connected world smaller, thinner, faster and better. To view pSemi's semiconductor advancements or to join the pSemi team, visit www.psemi.com.

About EvoNexus

EvoNexus is California's leading non-profit technology startup incubator with locations in San Diego, Orange County, Silicon Valley, and a virtual program. EvoNexus has successfully launched around 230 technology startups with a survival rate of over 85%. since the incubator's formation in 2010. EvoNexus Ventures have secured over $2B in venture funding and outcomes, $6B in pre- exit valuation and 28 acquisitions. EvoNexus is supported by corporate investors, including some of the largest multinational corporations in the world. For more information, please visit www.evonexus.org.

Contacts:

Amy Talley Jefferson Communications 703-323-8939 [email protected] John Sutherby Murata Americas 508-964-5117 [email protected]

SOURCE Murata