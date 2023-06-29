Disruptive Footwear Brand LANE EIGHT Launches New Sustainable Running Sneaker, The Relay Trainer!

News provided by

LANE EIGHT

29 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK,  June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LANE EIGHT, the disruptive and sustainable footwear brand that designs the world's best workout shoes for you and the planet has launched a new high performance sneaker, the Relay Trainer.

Continue Reading
The new LANE EIGHT Relay Trainer colorways.
The new LANE EIGHT Relay Trainer colorways.

Founded by brothers James and Josh Shorrock, LANE EIGHT was built on their extensive experience in various sectors of the big footwear industry and their desire to rewrite the fitness footwear rulebook. This passion for footwear can be seen in their latest launch, The Relay Trainer, a versatile and sustainable workout shoe designed for runs and cardio centric workouts. Combining responsive cushioning and locked-in stability in a seek, minimal design for a variety of environments, this sneaker offers you all the support you'll need to run, lift and go the distance in all of your workouts.

"We designed this sneaker to be lightweight and provide easy movement" says LANE EIGHT Co-Founder Josh Shorrock, "It also features a durable, multi-patterned outsole that provides excellent grip on a variety of surfaces, an upper with strategically placed reinforcements for increased stability and our signature ETPU sockliners, which provide an additional layer of plush cushioning, and don't go flat like typical sockliners for the most comfortable and supportive fit."

Along with these features, the brand prioritized ensuring sustainable technologies and materials were utilized to craft the new style by sourcing materials such as algae and sugarcane based foam, recycled plastic and other low carbon footprint materials.

"Like the rest of our range, the Relay Trainer is sustainably made" says LANE EIGHT Co-Founder James Shorrock, "It incorporates a mix of recycled and naturally derived materials that maximize performance while reducing our impact."

Available now on LANEEIGHT.com, the sneaker comes in four classic colorways including:

  • Shadow: Both classic and modern, this sleek black and white colorway is perfect for any style-conscious runner.
  • Breeze: With its minimalist design and timeless color, this white running shoe effortlessly complements any workout outfit.
  • Latte: This colorway's neutral tones exude an air of elegance and refinement, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe.
  • Keylime: This eye-catching lime color is sure to turn heads and bring a pop of color to any workout ensemble.

About LANE EIGHT
LANE EIGHT was founded on the premise that fitness and movement should be approached from an inclusive and multi-faceted standpoint. The brand develops footwear that responds to the needs of the Everyday Athlete: active people who aren't defined by their fitness, but live a life of momentum. LANE EIGHT is committed to sustainability, working toward a net-zero carbon footprint while creating the world's best workout shoes for you, and the planet.

Press Contact:
Victor Ortiz
The Woods & Co.
[email protected]com

SOURCE LANE EIGHT

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.