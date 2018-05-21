Disruptive Innovation Award Winners of the Blockchain and AI Venture Summit

The seven-track event was the first blockchain innovation conference in Silicon Valley that focused on key industries disruption and was attended by Fortune 500 Executives, Founders and Investors from the US, Asia, Europe and Latin America. The Following Featured Startups at each track (Raised a Combined $200m +) are the winners of the Disruptive Innovation Award:

Artificial Intelligence: PocketConfidant.com is enabling Self-coaching conversations that facilitate awareness, reflection and learning. Based in EU (France). Read more here or watch here.

Blockchain: Creator.ai is the world's first blockchain protocol for content creation, launched by the team behind Captiv8.io. Based in San Francisco, read more here or watch their video here.

Drones: Aerones.com is heavy lifting drones that can lift 200kg (440lbp) and fly on batteries. Ideal for rescue, delivery, industrial cleaning and sports. Based in EU / San Jose, read here or watch here.

Biotech: Aromyx.com is digitizing taste and smell - the 40% of sensory data never measured before, and invaluable for food & beverage industries. Based in Palo Alto, read more here or watch here.

Internet of Things (IoT): Foghorn.io enable intelligence for industrial IoT, by responding to IoT data right where it originates. Based in Mountain View, read more here or watch their video here.

Robotics: Anki.com makes artificial intelligence accessible to everyone and is dedicated to bring consumer robotics into everyday life. Based in San Francisco, read more here or watch here.

Mobility: Greenlightalways.com enables smart city technology, by providing real-time traffic management fueled by artificial intelligence. Based in Baltimore - Maryland, read more here.

Award Winners Featured Corporate Clients:

Amazon - Walmart - Microsoft - Uber - Toyota - Sony - Disney - Johnson & Johnson - Adobe - Macys - Nissan - Honda - Pepsi Cola

Award Winners Featured Investors:

Google Ventures - Andreessen Horowitz - Intel Capital - Index Ventures - Aramco - Bosh - GE - Dell - Honeywell - JPMorgan Chase - Y Combinator - StartX - TechStars

Featured Panelists, Guest Speakers and Judges: Click here or visit event page agenda at Eventbrite.com.

Visit our website www.OneTraction.vc, to learn more about us or login to register for upcoming events and explore detailed profiles of promising startups from across the globe, stages and industries.

PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/12709628

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disruptive-innovation-award-winners-of-the-blockchain-and-ai-venture-summit-300652381.html

SOURCE OneTraction

Related Links

http://www.onetraction.vc

