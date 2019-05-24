Disruptive Media Producer Adam Kidron Releases "Nuestro Himno," the 34th Installment of The Bad Seed, his hit online satire of the Trump Presidency.

The novel, which features extraordinary neo-noir illustrations by Catalan artist Ivan Cuadros, has already reached more than five million people online who share its insights and images on social media. Kidron sees the novel as a new front in the fight against Trump, by setting the stage for a "revolution" of sorts – a new style of resistance primarily driven by art and storytelling – sure to get under President Trump's skin.

In chapter 34 of The Bad Seed, Elia Degas, a bold but disillusioned Bronx lawyer, who previously learned that he is the disinherited half-brother of the President (and is determined to take him down and "save us from ourselves") is threatened by a direct message from President that terrible things will happen if his girlfriend, Joy Alicia Lopez continues to campaign to become a congresswoman, representing the Bronx and Queens. Degas tells his audience that we must confront creeping fascism by changing our resistance and by being agile:

"A few hundred air-traffic controllers can bring the entire country to a halt by having an extended coffee break. A few sanctuary cities can break ICE. And a few enlightened states can protect the environment as who wants to manufacture a car that cannot be sold in California or New York. Today, our rebellion is the macro sum of hundreds of thousands of micro acts of resistance; like the Warriors, brown skinned Red Sox, and Eagles refusing to meet and greet the President at one of his Big Mac orgies; the cast of Hamilton calling out the Vice President in person at the end of the show; Stephanie Wilkinson, the owner of The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, refusing to serve, the President's misinformation director, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and asking her to leave. These small acts of resistance combined by our connectivity make us ungovernable"

Upon Kidron's 2006 release of "Nuestro Himno", the song was criticized by President George W. Bush, who said "I think people who want to be a citizen of this country ought to learn English. And they ought to learn to sing the anthem in English." With the re-release of "Nuestro Himno", Kidron may once again provoke outrage – this time from President Trump himself – who will likely see the overall effort as more "fake news" and "presidential harassment."

The Bad Seed is published weekly at BadSeedBook.com.

To find out what happens next, watch Nuestro Himno now.

Contact: Gerard Boucher, 1-212-390-1403, gerard.boucher@boucherco.com

SOURCE Adam Kidron